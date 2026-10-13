Bella Hadid’s New Birthday Bikini Photos Are Not What You Usually See From the Model

Bella Hadid has just turned 30 years old and to mark the special occasion, she has shared new photos and videos of herself in a bikini that are definitley not like the images that you’re used to seeing of the model on the runway or in the pages of a magazine.

Bella’s Pics & Videos Have a Cottagecore Vibe

“Hi my name is bella and I’m 30,” Hadid wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on Sunday, October 11, just a couple of days after she hit the big 3-0. The post also included photos and videos of time she recently spent by a quiet and peaceful body of water.

Showing the famous figure posing, frolicking and seemingly having a fabulous time on a dock, she can first be seen wearing a red and white striped dress and cowboy boots as she looks out at the water and struts toward an adorable little building at the end of the wooden platform. That’s not to overlook the pair of canoes that occasionally make it into the shots and add to the cottagecore vibe.

Keep clicking through the IG gallery, and you’ll also see the model giving a glimpse of the red bikini that she was wearing beneath her dress. Along with the number 30 written on the top section of the swimsuit, “Bella” is also written on the back of the bottoms with a star underneath.

Beyond that, the images show Hadid crouching on the dock while looking at the scenery around her, holding up her dress while smiling, driving around the property and showing off her figure.

The post prompted plenty of reactions and comments from Hadid’s followers, including one message from BĀBEN, who wrote, “It was such an honor to make you this special birthday bikini! We ❤️ you Bella ⭐️ Happy 30th!!! Wishing you the best year yet.”

“30 already looks amazing on you 😍,” came from a fan of the model.

Another person added, “Happy birthday beautiful 🥳”

Bella Has Focused on ‘Slowing Down’ as She’s Gotten Older

Getty Bella Hadid

Hadid’s birthday post may have a very different feeling than the busy, buzzy, bustling vibe that surrounds her when she makes an appearance at an industry event, yet they may be a more authentic representation of the way she’s trying to live her life these days when she’s away from the cameras.

“Success means something completely different to me now than it did a few years ago,” she told Elle back in August. “I used to think it was about always working, always saying yes, always chasing the next thing. Now it feels a lot more simple.”

“It’s having the space to wake up and actually enjoy my life, take care of myself, spend time with the people I love, and feel present in the moments that matter,” she explained. “The more I listen to myself and live in a way that feels honest, the more grounded and confident I become.”

In a statement from Hadid for her partnership with Alo, she also noted, “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how important it is to create space for myself. Whether that’s slowing down, moving my body, or just taking a moment to reconnect, those little rituals have become such a big part of how I take care of myself.”