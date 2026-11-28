When not on the screen, Sarah Michelle Gellar is often known for her gorgeous outfits. With Thanksgiving weekend coming to an end and the winter holidays just around the corner, she’s had plenty of chances to dress up recently.

In a recent social media update, Gellar showed off plenty of fun outings. Right away, fans noticed her gorgeous red sequined gown.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates the Holidays in Style

Over the past week, plenty of Hollywood stars took a break from the hustle and bustle to celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones. As Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoyed her family and children, she also posed in a beautiful crimson dress.

“I also managed to sneak in 36 hours in my hometown,” the “Scooby-Doo” star captioned a new set of Instagram photos over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gellar rocked a brilliant red sequined gown, ready for the holiday season. The sleeveless dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a lacy trim around the hemline. The actress added a pair of silver strappy heels to complement the ensemble.

Right away, her Instagram audience went wild for the look. Sarah Michelle Gellar looked absolutely gorgeous and would fit in perfectly at any formal holiday party.

“Now I know who the ‘Lady In Red’ song was about!🫶” one fan sweetly wrote.

“Red is def your color ❤️” another added.

The Actress Dives Into Her Gift-Giving Strategy

Sarah Michelle Gellar married fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2002. They went on to welcome two children, daughter Charlotte, 17, and son Rocky, 14. The winter holidays have always been very important to the family, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.

“I try really hard to think of things that people want or need, not necessarily what’s expensive or what’s trendy,” Gellar shared with PEOPLE in a recent interview. “I’d rather get something for people that they’ll use throughout the year, rather than something that’s fancy and shiny only at Christmas.”

“I have zero complaints,” Freddie Prinze Jr. happily chimed in.

Though gift-giving is always fun, the couple wants to emphasize they’ve taught their children the true meaning of the holidays.

“I want them to be able to take the idea that the holidays are not just about getting gifts, it’s about giving back — whether that’s volunteering at a shelter or answering Christmas letters, or whatever those moments are. It’s remembering that not everyone’s as lucky as we are,” Gellar added.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star added that her single mother raised her and they often went without. Even so, Gellar’s mother encouraged her to be kind and give back whenever possible.

“Every year she took me to the post office and we would go to the Letters to Santa,” Gellar remembered. “We would read them and she would say, ‘Find something that speaks to you. We’re going to be Santa for these people,’ and then you would see these letters like, ‘Sneakers that don’t have holes’ or ‘I wish my baby sister had enough food,’ and you start to really understand.”