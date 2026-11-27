Whitney Leavitt has gone from the world of reality television to starring in a new holiday film.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum has a brand new Christmas film out on Netflix. To celebrate the movie’s premiere and smashing success, Whitney posed in a gorgeous red gown to get fans in the mood for the holidays.

Whitney Leavitt Celebrates Her Holiday Movie’s Success in Style

Whitney Leavitt might have stepped away from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” but she’s definitely not done in the spotlight. She stars in the new holiday rom-com, “All for Christmas,” which made its grand debut on Netflix on November 24.

The movie is doing remarkably well on the platform, and Whitney couldn’t wait to celebrate.

“Already #4 on @netflix ???!!! 😭😭♥️I’m so overwhelmed by the love & support you guys have already shown me🥹” the reality star captioned a new Instagram post.

For the occasion, she wore an elaborate, bright red formal gown. In perfect Christmas fashion, the dress featured a massive bow at the neckline.

“As much as I love getting to do what I do and sharing it with the world, none of this would be possible without the people who continue to show up, watch, and support me,” Leavitt continued. “I hope you guys know how big of a part you play in making these dreams of mine a reality 🤍 I wouldn’t be here without you. And to think… we’re just getting started 🤭😛🎄♥️✨”

Fans signaled their approval in the comments, including the reality star’s friends and family.

“It is so obvious that this is what you are meant to do. Love you, Whitney. Let’s keep pushing for more, 🖤” her husband, Conner Leavitt, sweetly replied.

“So so proud!!” SLOMW star Layla Taylor added.

The Reality Star Fully Embraced Acting

Whitney Leavitt confirmed that season five of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” would officially be her last. She’s experiencing bigger and better opportunities, including Broadway shows.

“I feel like with anything in life, you feel like you have this book of life and it just felt like it was a chapter that was time to end and I’ve tried to leave multiple times, which I’m sure you’ve seen,” she told “Good Morning America” in September.

“But this one I felt ended really well, and I think everyone felt that,” Leavitt added.

After her big Netflix film debut, more movie offers may come her way.

“Whitney has so much raw talent. She was able to put all that energy into this project,” her “All for Christmas” co-star Jesse Kove told Bustle. “[Whitney] was so looking forward to showing up and being there for the crew, and also for her character. She and I did a lot of laughing along the way.”

Kove noted that Whitney Leavitt has an impeccable sense of humor.

“I was so delightfully surprised at her attention to detail and how funny she is,” he told the outlet. “She’s so quirky and silly, which I didn’t expect.”

“All for Christmas” is available to stream on Netflix.