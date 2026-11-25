In a new interview for the December 2026/January 2027 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, model Bella Hadid opened up in various ways. Along with posing in the buff while wearing nothing but furry shoes, she also revealed how multiple health issues affect her life, as well as what she’s realized about both herself and others when it comes to what she faces.

Bella Opened Up About Living with POTS, PMDD, Endometriosis and Lyme Disease

Getty Bella Hadid attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and ‘Partir Un Jour’ (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025, in Cannes, France.

“I have POTS [postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome], and I have a lot of PMDD [premenstrual dysphoric disorder], endometriosis, plus my Lyme and things that affect my body very deeply,” Hadid explained while talking to Harper’s Bazaar.

When it comes to the health issues that Hadid is dealing with, POTS “is a condition that causes a number of symptoms when you transition from lying down to standing up, such as a fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. PMDD can result in bloating, headaches, breast tenderness, severe anxiety, depression and mood changes.

Endometriosis “causes tissue that is similar to the lining of the uterus to grow in other places where it doesn’t belong,” and those who deal with it can experience pelvic pain, heavy periods and fertility issues, the Cleveland Clinic explains. As for Lyme disease, it can also result in multiple symptoms, such as a bullseye rash, joint pain and nerve issues.

Getty Bella Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Hadid went on to reveal what happened as she was preparing to step out onto the stage to kick off this year’s Victoria’s Secret show in October, telling Harper’s Bazaar, “Right before I walked out on the runway for my opening look, I went to go stretch and my whole clavicle completely … I don’t even know what it was. My lungs almost collapsed, and I couldn’t breathe…”

Hadid continued, “So my body goes through these different motions of feeling really good and then all of a sudden crashing on me at the worst moments.”

‘People Don’t Realize How Much I Struggle’

Getty Bella Hadid attends the ‘Garance’ screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2026, in Cannes, France.

During Hadid’s new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she brought up something that she’s acknowledged about herself while also mentioning what others don’t realize about what she goes through.

“I need to realize maybe my body can’t handle all that I have going on,” she admitted. “Because I know how to walk. One thing I can do is I can strut. But it’s a lot of pressure; we all have our own insecurities. Sometimes my body just can’t connect with my brain. My brain wants to do it, and my body is like, ‘No, we can’t do that today.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, great. So let’s figure out another way.'”

At the same time, the star noted, “But I think people don’t realize how much I struggle with the fatigue and the body pain, and so I just try my best.”