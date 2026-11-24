Actress Nicola Coughlan, 39, excitedly attended a red carpet event in London to celebrate the upcoming season of “Only Murders in the Building.”

For season 6, the characters head to London for their latest escapades. Nicola Coughlan felt delighted to attend, mingling with stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Selena Gomez was unable to attend the event, but many other big names in the entertainment industry arrived in style.

Coughlan’s outfit for the evening captivated the crowd as she walked the red carpet. Check out photos from the event and see what others had to say.

Nicola Coughlan Is an Absolute Vision at a London Premiere

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan graced the red carpet for the London premiere of “Only Murders in the Building” this week. Of course, she looked absolutely stunning at the event, choosing the perfect ensemble for the evening.

“Only Murders in London Premiere🖤 Feel very lucky to be part of this show I can’t wait for you all to see it on December 8th @onlymurdershulu” the “Bridergton” star captioned her Instagram post.

She tagged her glam team, noting that her gorgeous gown for the event was designed by Richard Quinn. The dress features a jet-black mermaid-style skirt and a beautiful floral print around the bodice and waistline. A sweetheart neckline was the perfect choice for Coughlan, accentuating her voluminous bosom.

Getty Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley attend the “Only Murders In London” season six global premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 23, 2026 in London, England.

“My jaw is on the floor,” one follower wrote in the comments, completely in awe of the actress’ grace and poise.

“STUN-NING 🙌👑” another added.

“I haven’t been able to pick my jaw up off the floor since last night! STUNNING!!!” a third chimed in.

Another ‘Bridgerton’ Star Joins the Actress

Of course, Nicola Coughlan wasn’t the only “Bridgerton” star at the event. Simone Ashley also attended, excitedly reuniting with her co-star. The women posed for photos, hand in hand.

Ashley shared a few photos of her ensemble on her own social media page, offering fans a better look. The 31-year-old chose an Asian-inspired thigh-length dress for the outing. It stars with a lovely blue near the neckline and gradually fades as it nears the hem. Gorgeous embroidery featuring cranes and flowers graces the dress.

Fans loved the ensemble, with many noting that she certainly deserves a spot as the next Bond girl.

As fans look forward to the upcoming fifth season of “Bridgerton,” Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley are expected to play smaller roles.

“I feel very lucky,” Coughlan told E! News back in August. “It’s the best of both worlds, because I’m currently filming on ‘Only Murders,’ but I still get to pop back to ‘Bridgerton’ now and then and see everybody, and it’s just like coming home. You’re like, ‘Oh, hey guys, how you doing?'”

“Only Murders in the Building” season 6, rebranded as “Only Murders in London,” will debut on December 8. Tune in and see Nicola Coughlan embrace her latest role.