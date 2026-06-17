‘Only Murders in the Building’ Adds Some Serious Star Power to Its Cast Ahead of Season 6

Hulu’s mystery comedy-drama series “Only Murders in the Building” is adding some serious star power to its cast ahead of the release of the show’s sixth season.

The show already boasts an incredible ensemble, with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as leads. The likes of Amy Ryan, Cara Delevingne, Adina Verson, and Michael Cyril Creighton play key supporting supporting roles. Tina Fey, Michael Rapaport, Jane Lynch, Téa Leoni, Kumail Nanjiani, and Christophe Waltz appear in recurring roles. And stars like Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis have made guest appearances (per IMDb).

Its plot is as follows: “Charles, Oliver and Mabel, three eccentric neighbors, find purpose and chaos in solving murders that hit close to home through their true-crime podcast, turning their New York apartment building into a playground of mystery and mischief.”

According to Variety, season 6 is currently in production in the United Kingdom. Martin, Short, and Gomez are heading across the Atlantic to continue their investigative work.

It will result in the addition of a lot of British and Irish talent into the show’s cast.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Will Receive an Influx of Transatlantic Talent in Season 6

Getty Nicola Coughlan.

Per Deadline, the list of talented British and Irish stars joining the already impressive cast of “Only Murders in the Building” for its sixth season is huge.

It comprises David Tennant (“Doctor Who,” “Rivals,” “Jessica Jones”) Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls,” “Big Mood”), Jodie Whittaker (“Doctor Who,” “Broadchurch,” “Attack the Block”), Jim Broadbent (“Moulin Rouge,” “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” “Hot Fuzz”), Adrian Lukis (“The Crown,” “The War Between the Land and the Sea,” “Downton Abbey”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd,” “Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace,” “The Watch”), and Kathryn Hunter (“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Poor Things,” “Andor”).

A list of recurring guest stars has also been confirmed by Deadline. That includes Martin Freeman (“The Office,” “Sherlock,” “Secret Invasion”), Geri Halliwell-Horner (“Spice World,” “Crank: High Voltage,” “Gran Turismo”), Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag,” “Stath Lets Flats,” “Barbie”), Anjana Vasan (“We Are Lady Parts,” “Killing Eve,” “Wicked Little Letters”), Jane Horrocks (“Absolutely Fabulous,” “Little Voice,” “Chicken Run”), Derek Jacobi (“I, Claudius,” “Gladiator,” “Vicious”), Lesley Nicol (“Downton Abbey,” “Supernatural,” “Jellystone!”), Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous,” “Friends,” “Death on the Nile”), Sean Teale (“Reign,” “Skins,” “The Gifted”), Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton,” “Sex Education,” “The Devil Wears Prada 2”), Amar Chadha-Patel (“Willow,” “The Decameron,” “The Creator”), Rhea Norwood (“Heartstopper,” “Your Christmas or Mine 2,” “Consent”), Matthew Beard (“Dracula,” “Funny Woman,” “Monsieur Spade”), and Sharon Horgan (“Pulling,” “Motherland,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”).

It certainly sounds like it’s going to be a season worth watching.

What We Know About Season 6

Getty Richard Ayoade.

While there isn’t an awful lot currently known about the sixth season of “Only Murders in the Building,” we do know some things.

According to Entertainment Weekly it’s known that season 6 will focus on solving the murder of Tina Fey’s Cinda Canning.

In the final episode of season 5, Canning was murdered. However, that wasn’t before she presented an episode of her true crime podcast about “The Girl with the Curls.”

Canning described the episode’s story as “A story about a young woman with curls as red as blood, steeped amid the London fog. The prime suspect in the murder of a royal descendant.”

She added, “The public has turned against her, and, fueled by the British tabloids, there have been threats against her life. But I believe this girl with the curls is innocent, and I feel a strong need to protect her, to send her to America, which may be the only place she can be safe.”

The show then cuts to a woman with red curls stumbling towards the Arconia (the fictional, upscale Upper West Side apartment building that serves as the central setting for the series). The girl then collapses in front of it.

When the show’s main characters turn the body over, they realise its Canning, dead. She has a bloody boarding pass from Heathrow to JFK in her hand.

It was a fantastic setup for the new season. But what does the man behind it all have to say about it?

Series Creator John Hoffman Had His Say

Getty John Hoffman.

The show’s creator, John Hoffman, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about season 6. He said, “There was a lot about looking at where we are going to be setting our next season, and thinking about the origins of storytelling around crime and mysteries and murder mysteries, cozy murder mysteries.”

Hoffman continued, “All of a sudden, it all came together as wanting to look at origins for both the storytelling nature of what is at the source through the Agatha Christies and Arthur Conan Doyles and on and on, and on to podcasting today and that line between them, and what that might hold as fertile ground for next season beyond the incredible character that Tina Fey created for us that got this ball rolling.”

It sounds absolutely intriguing.

No date has been set for the release of the sixth season. However, make sure you keep a keen eye on Hulu for the announcement. We simply can’t wait.