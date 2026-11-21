It’s surely not surprising for fans of fashion to find out that Gisele Bündchen is one of the richest models in the world. But have you ever wondered how much she’s really worth? Spoiler alert: It’s a lot!

Gisele’s Various Ventures Have Led to a Massive Fortune

Getty Gisele Bündchen

Thanks to Bündchen’s professional life as a “Brazilian supermodel, entrepreneur, author, and environmental activist,” she currently “has a net worth of $400 million,” according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“Bündchen is one of the most successful models in history and one of the rare fashion stars who turned modeling fame into a fortune comparable to those of major athletes, musicians, and Hollywood stars,” Celebrity Net Worth explains. “Over the course of her career, she has earned more than $500 million from modeling and endorsements alone, before accounting for real estate, investments, licensing royalties, and other assets.”

When it comes to the star’s money-making success, you simply need to take into account the fact that she signed a contract with Victoria’s Secret in 2000 that earned her $25 million, she’s taken in more than $500 million from endorsements, and she was the highest paid model in the world from 2012 to 2017.

After beginning to make a name for herself in the international fashion scene in the late ’90s, she went on to walk in seemingly countless runway shows for top brands and appear in major magazines (often on the cover), while continually landing impressive and lucrative campaigns. That’s not to overlook the fact that she went on to branch into deals involving footwear, fragrances and more.

And it doesn’t look like she’s slowing down or stepping back from her business ventures any time soon. In fact, back in March, it was announced that she is now Garnier’s first-ever Global Brand Ambassador and will be the face of its “High-Tech Nature” campaign.

As if that wasn’t enough, Bündchen has written two bestselling books — 2018’s “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” which is a memoir, and 2024’s “Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul,” a cookbook that features 100 recipes from the famous figure.

Gisele Knows That Money Can’t Buy Everything

Getty Gisele Bündchen

Thanks to Bündchen’s significant fortune, she can afford to buy pretty much anything that she wants. Of course, she can’t buy everything, and that’s something that she herself has pointed out.

In January 2024, the wealthy celebrity spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about the fact that the health problems that her parent’s have faced because of their ages has made her aware that she needs to protect her own physical well-being, which is something that doesn’t necessarily come with a price tag.

“I want to live the longest feeling the best that I can, but for me to achieve this, I have to make decisions today,” said Bündchen, who is currently 46 years old. She noted, “You can have all the money in the world. If you don’t have your health, it’s not possible to buy it back.”