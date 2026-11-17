Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson ran it back on the red carpet. The stars of the original “Hunger Games” franchise were present for the latest film’s release. “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is the second prequel in the young-adult dystopian series. This time, the story is far more relevant to Lawrence and Hutcherson’s characters, and the pair return for cameos in the film.

Lawrence, 36, and Hutcherson, 34, became household names in the early 2010s when they starred as the lead pair, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark. It is seen as the main driving force for Lawrence’s ascension into the A-list, while Hutcherson also proved his mettle as an adult star after debuting as a child actor.

The pair were seen regularly on the red carpet from 2012 to 2015, when the series was active. Now, fans have finally spotted them together at a premiere for the first time in 11 years.

Jennifer Lawrence And Josh Hutcherson Attended The Latest ‘Hunger Games’ New York Premiere

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Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson rolled the years back with a red carpet appearance. The pair were the leading figures for their generation in their twenties, becoming two of the biggest names in Hollywood at the time. Their returns for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” had already delighted fans, but their presence at the premiere proves it’s more than a simple cameo.

Lawrence’s dress appeared to make reference to the villainous Coriolanus Snow. The actress wore an elegant, floor-length black gown with a plush white fur-style collar draped around her shoulders. Lawrence’s long-sleeved dress had a fitted waist with a flowing skirt that swept toward the ground.

The most striking aspect of the Oscar winner’s dress was the colorful floral embroidery. The pattern cascaded downwards with pink, red, and white blossoms among green foliage. She went with minimalist makeup, completed with dangling earrings, hair parted and over her ears, and wore black open-toe heels.

Hutcherson went with an all-black ensemble that complemented Lawrence’s look. The 34-year-old wore a charcoal-grey suit with an oversized blazer and a similarly colored tie. He paired it with chunky black leather shoes that elevated his height.

The on-screen couple have not been seen together since their time as colleagues but have remained friends. In 2024, Hutcherson told Variety that they still message each other and that Lawrence had congratulated him on his film reaching number one at the box office.

The Original ‘Hunger Games’ Cast Were Present For The Premiere

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Each entry in “The Hunger Games” franchise has been directed by Francis Lawrence. The director managed to bring most of the original cast members back for the premiere. Those in attendance included Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone, Willow Shields, and Amandla Stenberg. The series’ author, Suzanne Collins, was also present.

The cast posed for a reunion shot on the red carpet. It was the first time they had all been seen together since the original series concluded in 2015. The latest film’s cast was in attendance, as were the cast members of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” making this a gathering between the series’ original and current generation.

Lead star McKenna Grace admitted to being starstruck by Jennifer Lawrence. The 20-year-old could barely hide her excitement, saying she “can’t believe” she would be meeting the face of the franchise.