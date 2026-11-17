The gorgeous Mckenna Grace has adorably admitted to being starstruck over the equally gorgeous Jennifer Lawrence.

Grace, 20, is playing Maysilee Donner in the new movie in “The Hunger Games” franchise, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” Donner is one of the two female tributes from District 12 and the original owner of the iconic Mockingjay pin.

36-year-old Lawrence famously plays the flagship character Katniss Everdeen in the popular franchise and reprises her role in the latest installment.

Getty The cast of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” at the premiere.

Both ladies attended the premiere of the new movie, which took place at New York City’s Alice Tully Hall on Monday, November 16.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the event, Grace admitted to still being starstruck seeing Lawrence, despite being a huge star in her own right these days.

Mckenna Grace Said ‘I Can’t Believe That I Will See Jennifer Lawrence Tonight’

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In her chat with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” Mckenna Grace couldn’t hide her excitement at seeing Jennifer Lawrence, despite having met her before.

The interviewer said, “Jennifer Lawrence is here,” which prompted Grace to scream with excitement and say, “Oh my god!”

Grace was then asked, “You guys have met before, though, yes?”

The actress replied, “It’s Jennifer Lawrence! It doesn’t matter if you’ve met her before. If you’ve seen her in the street and she paid you no mind! It doesn’t matter, it’s Jennifer Lawrence!”

She then added, “Like, I don’t think that anyone should ever get used to meeting Jennifer Lawrence!”

Grace Feels Like She ‘Snuck In’ to the Premiere

Getty Mckenna Grace at “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” premiere.

After being asked what it meant to her to have Jennifer Lawrence with her at the premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” Mckenna Grace — a huge fan of “The Hunger Games” franchise since her childhood — made an admission about her own attendance at the event.

Grace said, “I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s like… this is crazy! I can’t believe that I’m here. I feel like I snuck in.”

She continued, “I can hear the screaming. Oh my god, I can’t believe that I will see Jennifer Lawrence tonight.”

The interviewer then asked Grace if she was getting emotional, to which the actress replied, “I’m… I’m just freaked out. I just can’t believe this is real.”

It was a chat that Grace came out of looking very genuine and humble. It undoubtedly added to her already high likability.

Per IMDb, the plot of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is as follows: “Revisit the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.”

The film is both a sequel to 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” and a prequel to 2012’s “The Hunger Games.”

In addition to Grace and Lawrence, the movie’s impressive ensemble cast includes the likes of Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Ben Wang, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

We absolutely can’t wait to see it.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” hits theaters on Friday, November 20.