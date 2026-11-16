‘Morning Joe’ Star Willie Geist Reveals Major Career Move: ‘A Bittersweet Goodbye’

Willie Geist is leaving MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” after nearly 20 years to focus on an expanded role at NBC News.

According to the official press release, the longtime co-anchor, 51, announced his departure during the show’s Monday, November 16, broadcast.

He will remain on “Morning Joe” through the end of 2026 before focusing full-time on “Sunday Today with Willie Geist” and taking on additional assignments across NBC News.

Geist has been part of “Morning Joe” since its 2007 premiere, working alongside Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. His announcement comes after NBC News and MS NOW became separate companies, ending an arrangement that had allowed him to work for both networks.

Why Is Willie Geist Leaving ‘Morning Joe’?

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According to an NBC News press release issued Monday, November 16, Geist will devote more time to NBC’s “Today” franchise beginning in 2027.

Following the separation of NBC News and MS NOW, formerly MSNBC, Geist was the only on-air journalist who continued working for both networks.

The television host thanked both companies for allowing him to maintain his responsibilities at the two networks.

“I am so grateful to both NBC and MSNOW for the unique opportunity to do what I love at both networks,” Geist said.

“This is a bittersweet goodbye to Joe, Mika, and the place that made possible everything else in my career over the last two decades, but I am thrilled to settle in with my family at TODAY and dedicate all of my time to that special place.”

‘Morning Joe’ Co-Hosts React to Willie Geist’s Departure

Scarborough and Brzezinski discussed Geist’s departure during Monday’s broadcast, reflecting on their years working together.

Scarborough, 63, said they had known the arrangement would eventually end.

“We knew it was coming after the midterms,” he said, as reported by Page Six. “We had some really emotional conversations. I’m getting emotional right now. We shared our lives together.”

Brzezinski, 59, also expressed her support for Geist’s decision.

Getty Moderator Willie Geist speasks at the Ray Donovan FYC Screening and Panel at The New Museum on April 18, 2018

“You have a big future beyond us,” she told her longtime colleague.

Both anchors renewed their contracts with MS NOW earlier this year and are expected to remain with the network through 2029.

What Will Willie Geist Do at NBC News?

Geist will continue hosting “Sunday Today with Willie Geist,” a position he has held since 2016.

He first joined “Today” in 2012 as a co-host of the program’s 9 a.m. hour, five years after he began appearing on “Morning Joe.”

His Sunday program has become known for its extended celebrity interviews. Over the years, Geist has interviewed Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez, Al Pacino, Paul McCartney and other prominent entertainers.

The Emmy-winning broadcaster also hosts the “Sunday Sitdown” podcast and contributes to NBC Sports.

NBC News has confirmed plans to expand his presence across its programming, although specific additional assignments have not been announced.

When Is Willie Geist’s Last Day on ‘Morning Joe’?

Geist is scheduled to leave “Morning Joe” at the end of December 2026. NBC News has not announced the exact date of his final broadcast.

His departure comes ahead of the program’s 20th anniversary in 2027.

Despite leaving his regular position, Geist is expected to reunite with Scarborough, Brzezinski and the “Morning Joe” team for the show’s anniversary celebration in May.