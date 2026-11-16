David Tennant Gets Candid About the Future of ‘Doctor Who’

David Tennant starred in the BBC’s “Doctor Who” from 2005 until 2010 as the Tenth Doctor before returning as the 14th Doctor in 2023. Since then, the show has been put on an indefinite pause, and Tennant was recently asked for his thoughts on whether it will return. This comes ahead of his role in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

David Tennant is Unsure If ‘Doctor Who’ Will Return

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Deadline interviewed Tennant in November 2026. During the interview, the 55-year-old actor was asked about “Doctor Who” and whether he believes the iconic series will survive.

“It depends who gets it, doesn’t it, and what they do with it,” Tennant began. “It’s clearly a format that has legs. It’s done all right to survive since 1963, so there’s every reason to believe that it can.”

After that, Tennant began to discuss the changing tides in the entertainment industry that make shows like “Doctor Who” harder to produce.

According to him, “I think it’s difficult for anything in the current environment, especially a show like that, which needs a bit of money behind it, and I don’t necessarily know where that will come from.”

Notably, the BBC is in the midst of major budget cuts and has canceled multiple series as it attempts to gain more stable financial footing.

“I’m so outside that loop now because all the people that I do know are no longer part of it. So I guess it depends who wins the the tender.” Notably, the BBC launched a competitive tender process in September for independent production companies and creative teams to take the reins of the long-running series.

Regarding the future of the show and if it will return, Tennant said, “I hope so.” After that, he discussed the legacy of the series, saying, “I love it. It’s a true television original, and it deserves to run forever.”

“It will, in some form; the fandom will keep it alive. We’ll have to wait and see, I’m sure somebody brilliant will give it a go. So there’s no reason why not,” he added.

David Tennant Also Discussed ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Getty Only Murders in the Building

Also, while speaking to Deadline, Tennant shed light on his upcoming role in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which premieres on December 8, per the outlet.

“I’m the definition of a cameo,” he said. “I think you may also call it a very small part, but it’s either a very small part or it’s a cameo, depending on how confident I’m feeling.”

“But lovely to be part of that, and with those legends, what a treat! To go on set like that, something that’s so established, and with people who would have every right to be terribly grand and rather standoffish; to be able to delight in their company and to work opposite these people who you have admired for years, and to find them approachable and funny and great to work with, it’s a true pleasure,” Tennant continued.

“Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. In addition to Tennant, fellow former “Doctor Who” stars Peter Capaldi and Jodi Whittaker will also appear in the show’s upcoming sixth season.

The ‘Doctor Who’ Alum Also Appears in ‘Rivals’

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Tennant stars in the Hulu and Disney+ series “Rivals” as Lord Tony Baddingham. The second part of the show’s second season premiered on November 11. According to Cosmopolitan, the season will conclude on December 2.