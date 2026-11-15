Michael J. Fox Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife and All 3 Daughters Amid Parkinson’s Battle

Michael J. Fox had his wife and three daughters by his side for a special night in New York City, where family and friends gathered to support his decades-long fight against Parkinson’s disease.

The “Back to the Future” star, 65, smiled for photos with Tracy Pollan and their daughters at the Waldorf Astoria on Saturday, November 14, during his foundation’s annual fundraiser for Parkinson’s research.

The family gathered at the Waldorf Astoria on Saturday, November 14, for a special evening celebrating progress in Parkinson’s research and the people working toward a cure.

Michael J. Fox Poses With Wife Tracy Pollan and Three Daughters

Getty Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend the 2026 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s event on November 14, 2026, in New York City.

Michael, 65, looked happy as he posed for photographs with Tracy, 66, and their daughters, Esmé Fox, Aquinnah Fox and Schuyler Fox.

The couple, who married in 1988, also share an eldest son, Sam Fox, 37.

The family photographs captured a special occasion for the Emmy-winning actor, who has spent decades advocating for people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Tracy Pollan Shares Emotional Reflection on Michael J. Fox’s Journey

Tracy spoke to People during the event about the importance of the annual celebration and what the foundation has accomplished.

“It’s all about the amazing work that the foundation has done. It celebrates everybody who’s worked with us for 20-plus years,” she said.

“Just the huge and amazing amount of money that’s been raised that goes directly into the scientists’ pockets, and they can just do all the work that’s necessary [to finding a cure]. We really are seeing so much progress.”

The actress also discussed how she and Michael approach the challenges that come with his illness.

She explained that taking life one day at a time and concentrating on the present have helped them maintain a positive outlook.

The couple has remained devoted to each other throughout their marriage, raising four children while navigating Michael’s diagnosis and his work as an advocate.

Michael J. Fox Continues His Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease

Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, when he was 29.

He publicly disclosed his diagnosis in 1998 and established The Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000, according to the official website.

Since its founding, the organization has become the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research, investing more than $3 billion in scientific programs.

During a 2023 interview with “CBS Mornings,” the “Spin City” star explained why he felt compelled to help others facing the disease.

“They didn’t have money, they didn’t have a voice, and I thought, ‘I could step in for these people and raise some hell,’ ” he said.

Michael J. Fox’s Annual Parkinson’s Gala Draws Hollywood Stars

The foundation’s annual event, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s,” celebrated its 26th year in 2026.

Comedian Denis Leary hosted the fundraising gala, which brought together celebrities, researchers, and longtime supporters.

Musicians John Mayer and Brad Paisley performed during the evening.

Comedians Josh Johnson and Tom Papa also entertained guests, helping make the fundraiser a celebration of both entertainment and charitable giving.

According to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, proceeds support scientific research aimed at developing better treatments and finding a cure.