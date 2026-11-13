Chris Hemsworth’s Property Robbed by Armed Burglars with Wife Elsa Pataky Inside the House

Chris Hemsworth faced a scary situation. Armed robbers targeted the 43-year-old’s Australian home. “The Avengers” star was reportedly not present when the burglary occurred, but his wife, Elsa Pataky, 50, was in the house. The burglars also made off with valuable assets belonging to the family, which have since been recovered.

The situation could have been worse had the criminals attempted to penetrate the house itself. However, the burglars remained outside, although Pataky reportedly awoke when the incident took place. Hemsworth and his family had once lived in Los Angeles, USA, but moved to his native Australia in 2015.

Police officials were able to contain the situation before it got worse. But the criminals successfully breaking in and stealing the celebrity couple’s valuables raises huge alarm bells over their safety.

Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Lost 3 Cars During Armed Break-In

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Chris Hemsworth’s estate was confirmed to have been burglarized the morning after it took place. His wife, Elsa Pataky, woke up around 2 am upon hearing the family’s dogs barking. Local news station 7News reported that the theft occurred on the night of November 11.

The robbers never entered the house itself but managed to enter the premises. Pataky went back to sleep after she had initially woken up. The actress learned about the robbery in the morning when she discovered three of their vehicles missing. According to the authorities, the cars stolen were a BYD electric vehicle, a Ram truck, and a Ford Ranger Ute.

Authorities also confirmed that each car already had the keys in the ignition. The burglars broke in by scaling the property’s fence. Investigators learned of this by checking the security footage, which showed a group of men with head coverings entering the premises by jumping in.

Most concerningly, the criminals were armed and dangerous. The security footage revealed that two of them were holding knives.

Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky’s Vehicles Have Been Recovered

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Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s loss was fortunately short-lived. The couple’s vehicles were found soon after they were stolen. According to TMZ, two of the cars were found hours away from the residence; they were recovered the same day. The third car was found a day later.

TMZ reported that the authorities confirmed that the first two vehicles were found in Coraki and Tabulam. The outlet claimed the remaining car was recovered in Lennox Head. Police said that nobody was harmed, but the vehicles will not be released just yet.

Reportedly, the three cars have been seized by the authorities for further investigation. They will undergo forensic examination to potentially uncover new details. TMZ claimed that the investigation is not considered closed and is still ongoing.

Chris Hemsworth Has Raved About Living In His Native Country

Chris Hemsworth has always been vocal about living at home. The actor had moved to Los Angeles before his career had settled. The 43-year-old shifted his family back to Australia once he no longer needed to remain in L.A. for acting opportunities.

“You know when you come back from work, you wanna go on a holiday?” Hemsorth said in an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast. “Coming home for me, it feels like a holiday. We have a big farm and horses and motorbikes and surf.”

Hemsworth has not publicly commented on the incident. He is currently busy promoting “Avengers: Doomsday,” his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2022.