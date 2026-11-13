‘World’s Hottest Grandpa’ Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Sequels to 3 Classic Action Movies Are in the Works

Iconic Austrian-American actor, businessman, film producer, former politician, and former professional bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he’s working on sequels to no less than three of his classic action movies.

Schwarzenegger, 79, has just been officially crowned Woman’s World’s first-ever “World’s Hottest Grandpa.” It will now be a yearly tradition for the popular publication.

The star of legendary movies like 1984’s “The Terminator,” 1987’s “The Running Man,” 1990’s “Total Recall,” 1994’s “True Lies,” and 1996’s “Jingle All the Way” was talking to Jimmy Kimmel on the Wednesday, November 11 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when he revealed the trio of his past movies that he’s looking to give the sequel treatment to.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Working on Sequels to 3 of His 1980s Action Films

Getty Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In his chat with Jimmy Kimmel, as well as discussing some serious political topics, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed plans to star in sequels to three of his classic action movies from the 1980s.

After briefly discussing Schwarzenegger’s first ever movie, 1970’s (terrible) fantasy action comedy “Hercules in New York,” Kimmel got to asking the star about his future movie plans

Kimmel said, “I know you are working on a number of sequels. Uh, you’re working on a sequel to ‘Predator.’ You’re working on a sequel to ‘Conan,’ right? Um, and one other, right?”

Schwarzenegger responded, “Commando.”

That’s some incredibly exciting news. Schwarzenegger played Alan “Dutch” Schafer in 1987’s “Predator,” the eponymous Conan in 1982’s “Conan the Barbarian” and 1984’s “Conan the Destroyer,” and John Matrix in 1985’s “Commando.” Seeing him potentially reprise his roles as those characters 40+ years later would be incredible.

Schwarzenegger did, however, admit that there’s nothing concrete happening in that regard yet.

Schwarzenegger Is Waiting to See the Sequel Scripts

Getty Arnold Schwarzenegger.

While Arnold Schwarzenegger sounded confident about the possibility of sequels to “Predator,” “Conan the Barbarian,” and “Commando” happening, he did admit that the process is still in the early stage for all three.

Schwarzenegger said, “But I mean, you know, it’s like, uh, I’m looking forward to see the scripts, uh, because that’s what… where the action is, you know. What’s not on the page is not on the stage.”

He went on, “So, I mean, so I just wait for the scripts, uh, to get perfected and then we go and start shooting those things.”

The conversation then turned to how Schwarzenegger’s Conan might have evolved since his last on-screen appearance. Schwarzenegger revealed he would now be King Conan. That’s the name of a story about an aged Conan that Robert E. Howard wrote in 1953. Marvel Comics also published a comic with that title from from 1980 until 1989.

Schwarzenegger then admitted, “It would be interesting to do that, uh, because, I tell you one thing, to do all this action and the sword fighting and the horseback riding and all this stuff, is not as easy anymore today than it was 40 years ago.”

He then joked, “I’m now at an age where it takes me an hour-and-a-half to watch ’60 Minutes.'”

Schwarzenegger Is Playing Santa Claus in a New Movie

Schwarzenegger’s next movie, “The Man with the Bag,” will hit Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, December 2. It’s a festive family comedy in which he’ll play Santa Claus alongside the likes of Alan Ritchson and Awkwafina.

Per IMDb, its plot is as follows: “When Santa’s magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back.”

We’ll look forward to watching that one next month. Moreover, we can’t wait to potentially see Schwarzengger reprising three of his iconic past roles in sequels to “Predator,” “Conan the Barbarian,” and “Commando.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.