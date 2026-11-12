Michael Phelps Opens Up About Deeply Personal Loss: ‘Forever Part of My Story’

Olympic legend Michael Phelps is mourning the sudden loss of beloved NBC Sports announcer Dan Hicks, who passed away at the age of 64 following an acute illness.

Remembering Dan Hicks

Phelps took to social media on Thursday, November 12, to share a heartfelt tribute to the late announcer.

“Man…. This one hurts. Really don’t even know what to say right now,” he began, alongside a series of photos with Dan from his Olympic journey. “There are certain voices in sports that you hear and instantly know who it is…. Dan had one of those voices. A voice that so many of us grew up listening to, a voice that brought some of the biggest moments in sports to life…. And for me, a voice that will forever be part of my story.”

Phelps continued, “But he was so much more than that to me. He was a friend. We shared so many memories over the years, both in and out of the pool. The laughs, the conversations, the moments I’ll never forget.”

He went on to thank Dan for his “friendship, the memories, and everything you did for me and our sport.”

“Gonna miss you, my friend,” Phelps added. “Sending all my love to Hannah and the girls ❤️.”

Tragic Passing

Hicks’ wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, shared the tragic news on Thursday.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many,” Storm wrote in a post to X. “His loss is immeasurable.”

She added, “Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.”

His storied career began in 1992, when he joined NBC Sports. the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame football since 2024 and won a Sports Emmy for his work with NBC Sports on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Dan is survived by Hannah and their three daughters, Hannah, Ellery, and Riley.

“We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time,” Hannah added. “There are simply no words to express how much he will be missed.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote, “Sincerest condolences. Thinking of you and your family..”

Sportscaster Linda Cohn added, “Hannah, I am so sorry. My heart is broken for you and your family. Dan was such a wonderful man. Sending you my deepest condolences and know you all will be in my prayers at this devastating time.💔🙏.”

Hicks was scheduled to call the Notre Dame football game against Boston College on Saturday, November 14, in South Bend, Indiana for NBC and Peacock.