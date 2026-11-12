Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Score Major Legal Victory

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde scored a legal win after their former nanny lost all of her claims against the actors in a long arbitration battle.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, they filed a petition asking a New York judge to formally confirm portions of an arbitration that went in their favor against their former nanny, who sued them in 2023. She claimed she was wrongfully terminated because the couple’s breakup allegedly increased her childcare responsibilities and caused her stress and anxiety. she added that Sudeikis fired her after she requested a three-day medical leave.

Sudeikis and Wilde denied that was the case, instead saying she had signed a confidentiality agreement which required disputes to be handled privately through binding arbitration in New York instead of a California courtroom. And with that, a California judge ordered the case into private arbitration in New York. They then filed a petition asking a New York judge to confirm the arbitration ruling, denying the former nanny’s requests for damages and dismissed all eight of her claims.

The arbitrator also found she willfully breached her confidentiality agreement, and rewarded Sudeikis and Wilde more than $1.27 million in damages, legal fees and costs.

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During an October 18 appearance on Sam Fragoso’s “Talk Easy” podcast, Sudeikis opened up about one of the regrets he has from their past relationship.

“I think it’s just flat-out communication,” he said. “I could have communicated better [with] how I felt, how things were making me feel.”

He also had the perfect analogy to talk about the communication problems.

“You know, if my parents never see my bad grades, then we never have to talk about my bad grades, even though the grades still exist,” he explained. “So if I’m feeling a certain way and I don’t talk about it, that doesn’t make it go away, and it’s unfair for someone to be a mind-reader, whether that person be a partner or a boss at SNL or a line producer for a television show.”

He added that he learned he has a “tendency” to hold things in, saying that he learned if he “waited a little too long,” it would come “out in different ways.”

The two were together from 2011 until 2020, ending their seven-year engagement. They share two children: Otis, 12, and Daisy, 10. Because of their public split, Sudeikis said he can empathize with others who are going through similar situations.

“What’s interesting is that it allows you capacity for empathy for when others go through [that],” he said. “And you need not be as lucky as we are to get to do something that we love. I mean, I know Olivia loves what she does and is very very good at [it] and always has been, and [I’m] thrilled for her.”

“And I feel very fortunate, and that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” Sudeikis continued. “But I can only tell you that you go through all that, and it’s allowed me an opportunity to sort of see when other folks are going through something similar.”

Will There Be More Seasons of Ted Lasso?

Apple TV Ted Lasso

On that same podcast, Sudeikis also revealed if they plan to do any more seasons of Ted Lasso following the success of Season 4. He said he “would like to” continue the show but “it takes a village.”

So would Apple TV be open to it?

“I would assume so,” he replied.