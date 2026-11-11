Goldie Hawn Reveals Her Fitness Routine and Why She Still Loves Pilates

Goldie Hawn is sharing how she stays active and why exercise continues to play an important role in her life.

During the most recent episode of “Khloé in Wonder Land,” Hawn joined Khloé Kardashian for a conversation about motherhood, happiness, friendships and her favorite ways to stay healthy.

The Oscar-winning actress also opened up about her longtime love of Pilates, explaining how her background as a professional dancer influenced her approach to fitness.

Although Hawn enjoys several types of exercise, she believes finding movement that works for your body is especially important.

Goldie Hawn Shares How She First Discovered Pilates

When Kardashian asked Hawn about her favorite workouts, the actress immediately mentioned Pilates.

Hawn explained that she began practicing Pilates long before it became a popular fitness trend.

As a former professional ballet dancer, she was introduced to the exercise through instructor Ron Fletcher.

She recalled using early versions of Pilates reformers, which looked very different from the equipment found in studios today.

Hawn joked that the machines resembled medieval stretching racks.

Despite their unusual appearance, she loved how the equipment helped her stretch and move her body.

For someone with a dance background, the controlled movements and stretching offered something different from traditional workouts.

Hawn also acknowledged that Pilates can be challenging.

While she enjoys the practice, she prefers combining it with other forms of exercise rather than relying on one routine.

Getty US actress Goldie Hawn and US actor Kurt Russell arrive for the closing ceremony of the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on June 16, 2026.

Goldie Hawn Explains Why She Has Lifted Weights for Decades

Hawn also revealed that weightlifting has been part of her fitness routine for approximately 50 years.

She told Kardashian that strength training changed the way her body looked and felt when she was younger.

The actress recalled having narrow shoulders before she began working with weights.

Over time, she noticed changes in her strength and muscle development.

Hawn emphasized that she considers weightlifting particularly important for women.

Kardashian agreed and shared that she encouraged her own mother to begin lifting weights.

According to Kardashian, her mother has noticed improvements in how her body feels since starting.

The two also discussed the importance of maintaining strength as women get older.

Goldie Hawn Reveals Her Everyday Workout Habits

Beyond Pilates and weightlifting, Hawn enjoys walking and certain types of yoga stretches.

However, she explained that she approaches yoga carefully because some movements do not work well for her back.

Hawn recalled trying headstands in the past and experiencing broken blood vessels beneath her eyes afterward.

She now pays attention to which exercises feel comfortable for her body.

The actress also shared that she incorporates planks into her daily routine.

“I do plank, you know, every day,” Hawn told Kardashian.

She explained that she usually holds the position for approximately a minute and a half.

Hawn also lifts weights every other day and tries to remain physically active throughout the week.

Kardashian, who shares her enthusiasm for exercise, said she sometimes struggles to motivate herself before a workout.

However, she explained that she always feels better once she gets moving.

For Hawn, staying active is about more than maintaining her appearance. It’s also a way to feel strong, energized and connected to her body as she gets older.