Christina Applegate Reveals Troubling New Health Concern After MS Misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate spent years believing she knew what was causing her pain and mobility problems. Now, after learning she had been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the actress is facing a difficult new reality: her symptoms haven’t gone away, but the explanation for them has.

The Emmy-winning star of “Dead to Me” is now considering whether a health concern dating back to her 2008 breast cancer surgery could be connected to her condition.

As she continues searching for answers, Applegate admits that navigating more medical tests while dealing with worsening physical symptoms has become overwhelming.

Christina Applegate Raises New Concern About Breast Implants

Getty Christina Applegate at the 2023 SAG Awards.

During the Tuesday, November 10, episode of her “MeSsy” podcast, Christina, 54, revealed that she has been concerned about her breast implants for several years.

“I had my double mastectomy in 2008, and I am way overdue for having them replaced,” she said.

“And I swear over the last five years or whatever, I’ve thought, ‘What if they’re leaking and poisoning me?'”

The “Dead to Me” actress underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, per Page Six. She subsequently had reconstructive surgery involving saline implants.

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Christina told her podcast co-host, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, that she intends to investigate whether her implants could be contributing to her unexplained health problems.

“So, that’s one that I wMore headlineill be looking into, because it’s something I’ve thought about,” she explained.

There has been no confirmation that her implants are leaking or responsible for her symptoms.

Christina Applegate Says Medical Testing Is ‘Overwhelming’

Christina’s latest comments come weeks after she revealed that doctors had ruled out the MS diagnosis she received in August 2021.

The news has not brought the relief she might have expected. Instead, the actress is undergoing further evaluations to determine what has been causing her symptoms.

“Getting my doctors to get all these tests done, that’s a lot,” she admitted.

“It’s overwhelming. There’s so many different things that can be going on.”

Doctors are also investigating other conditions that can resemble MS, including lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Lyme disease.

No alternative diagnosis has been publicly confirmed.

Christina Applegate Reveals Worsening Shoulder and Joint Problems

The former “Samantha Who?” star also described new physical difficulties, revealing that her joint problems have become increasingly disruptive. “I can’t move my right shoulder at all now,” she said, as per Page Six.

“I can’t lift my arm. I’ve got all sorts of other things going on.”

Christina has previously discussed struggling to walk, experiencing significant pain, and needing a wheelchair to attend medical appointments.

Learning that she had been misdiagnosed has not changed those daily challenges.

She has also spoken about the emotional toll of starting over after spending years believing she understood the cause of her illness.

Could Breast Implants Cause Symptoms Similar to MS?

According to the Food and Drug Administration, some people with breast implants have reported symptoms including fatigue, joint pain, muscle aches, and difficulty concentrating.

These complaints are sometimes described as breast implant illness. However, researchers have not established whether implants directly cause the symptoms, and the condition remains poorly understood.

For Christina, the possibility is one of several explanations she hopes to explore with her doctors.

The actress has continued speaking publicly about her experience while trying to understand why her health has deteriorated. Although she still does not have the answers she needs, she is continuing the medical evaluations in hopes of finally understanding what has been happening to her body.