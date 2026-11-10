Who Is Russell Brand’s Wife & Will She Stay Married to Him After His Conviction?

On Monday, November 9, Russell Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault. His wife, Laura Brand, formerly Gallacher, was in court for his sentencing and showed her support after the verdict was read, saying, “I love you, I’ll be OK,” Sky News reports, per Page Six.

Who Is Russell Brand’s Wife?

Getty Russell Brand and wife, Laura Brand, walking to the courtroom on November 4

Page Six reports that Laura was “shaking a little” and muttering “It’s OK, it’s OK” as she exited the courtroom. Brand reportedly nodded at Laura, saying, “We’ll be OK.”

The couple have been married since August 2017 and share three children. Their eldest, Mabel, was born in 2016, and their second daughter, Peggy, was born in 2018. Their third child was born in 2023, but little is known about them, and all of the children have been kept out of the spotlight, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Laura took the stand during Brand’s trial, calling him a “caring, kind and a wonderful father to our children,” BBC News reports. She added, “I feel very seen by him… I love him very much.”

More details have emerged about Laura and how she is processing her husband’s conviction. On Tuesday, November 10, the Daily Mail reported that Laura is “determined to stand by Russell Brand and has no intention of leaving him.” The publication reports that she “crumpled in her seat” when the sentencing passed and she was “seen shaking her head” during victim impact statements.

Brand’s lawyer Ian Winter KC told the judge that Laura would be “standing by him,” the Daily Mail reports. He continued, “Words are completely inadequate to convey the total devastation she’s experiencing. They are wrestling with how to explain to a child who’s just turned ten what has just happened here and the consequences of this conduct to totally innocent people who have been caught up in it.”

Judge Pays Tribute to Russell Brand’s Victims

After Brand’s sentencing was read, the judge, Mr Justice Joel Bennathan, took a moment to recognize his victims and commend them for their “determination and bravery.” He continued, “All those women had to face being confronted and being told they had lied, or twisted the truth and, or, they had agreed to your sexual demands: that was all done because of you, on your instructions.”

It is unclear where Brand will serve out his prison sentence, but he was being held at HMP Wandsworth after his conviction. “He faces a facility plagued by overcrowding, vermin and violence,” Page Six reports. “Wandsworth has 1,457 inmates despite having certified normal accommodation for just 894.”

The prison conditions were described as “unhygienic” and “insufficient.” Page Six states: “Basic necessities were also in short supply, with inmates sometimes going two or three weeks without a full change of clothing. Showers were described as damp, unhygienic, and insufficient in number, while poor ventilation allowed mold to return even after refurbishment.”

An independent report into the prison also revealed that the shortage of staff meant that prisoners were sometimes denied outside access and prisoners were “often locked in their cells for as many as 22 hours a day,” Page Six reports.

