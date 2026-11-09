‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Spoilers: Morgan Spector Explains George Russell’s Darkest Moment Yet

“The Gilded Age” season 4 finally revealed who shot George Russell, and the railroad tycoon made an unexpected decision after confronting the man responsible.

George, played by Morgan Spector, nearly lost his life after being shot during season 3 of the HBO drama. After months of searching, his Pinkerton bodyguards tracked down the gunman in season 4, episode 2.

The shooter turned out to be Will Morris (Will Pullen), the son of Anne Morris (Katie Finneran), whose family lost its fortune following a business dispute with George.

Rather than immediately turning Will over to authorities, George secretly held him captive and decided to confront him personally.

Spector and co-star Carrie Coon, who plays Bertha Russell, discussed the confrontation and George’s decision during an interview with TV Insider.

Warning: Spoilers for “The Gilded Age” season 4, episode 2 follow.

‘The Gilded Age’ Reveals George Russell’s Shooter Has a Connection to His Past

Will’s identity brought back a storyline from the show’s first season involving his father, Patrick Morris (Michel Gill).

Patrick was a banker and New York City alderman who came from an established wealthy family. He looked down on newcomers to New York society, including George and Bertha.

After Patrick and other businessmen attempted to deceive George during a business deal, the railroad tycoon retaliated financially.

His actions ruined Patrick, who subsequently took his own life.

Anne and Will lost their wealth and social standing following Patrick’s passing. Season 4 revealed that the mother and son were living in a small apartment and struggling financially.

Will eventually sought revenge against George by shooting him.

After George’s men captured Will, Anne approached Bertha for help. She arrived at the Russell home as Bertha returned from the opera following her trip to England for the birth of her grandchild.

Bertha initially refused to intervene after learning Will was responsible for shooting her husband.

However, Anne asked Bertha to consider what she would do if their situations were reversed.

Bertha subsequently urged George to show mercy, arguing that Anne had already lost her husband and should not have to lose her son.

Morgan Spector Explains Why George Russell Decided to Spare Will Morris

George’s confrontation with Will took place in the basement where his bodyguards were secretly holding the young man.

Before entering, George drank laudanum, an opium-based medication commonly used for pain relief during the period.

He then pointed a gun at Will and revealed that he had remained conscious during the emergency surgery performed by Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica) following the shooting.

George described seeing his life with startling clarity during the operation and realizing it amounted to “nothing.”

As Anne begged him to spare her son, George fired a warning shot rather than shooting Will.

He ordered Anne and Will to leave New York and never return, warning that he would have Will killed if they came back.

Spector revealed that George’s decision to handle the situation privately indicated he never intended to kill Will.

“The Morrises were people who came to our house,” Spector explained. “These people were in our social circle. This kid was probably at our house. Now he’s this ruffian who took a shot at me, but not too long ago before his fortunes changed he was just a kid who might’ve been one of Larry’s friends.”

The actor also addressed the difference between George’s ruthless business practices and his willingness to commit violence.

“I think, for one thing, George is not a killer,” Spector said. “As much as he’s ruthless and gangster-ish in business, he’s not actually a gangster. People may disagree, but I think he walks into that scene wanting to teach this kid a lesson and wanting to scare the hell out of him. If George really wanted to see the kid dead, he could just call the police and have him prosecuted for attempted murder. He’d probably hang. Even taking the situation into his own hands at all, he’s already kind of protecting this kid from that certain outcome.”

George Russell Faces Another Threat as Bertha Returns Home

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George’s problems extend beyond his confrontation with Will.

His business faces financial uncertainty as John D. Rockefeller (Neal Huff), his largest client, threatens to change the pricing arrangement with Russell Industries.

The potential change could have serious consequences for George’s railroad empire.

Spector told the outlet that the character’s recent experiences have affected how he views himself.

“His sense of himself has really changed,” Spector said, adding that “maybe that opens a little bit of a window for him to have to be a little more empathetic to that.”

Coon also discussed the possibility that the Russells could experience financial difficulties similar to those that devastated the Morris family.

“We could also be destitute,” Coon said. “The stakes are so high right now, we could actually parallel their story.”

Meanwhile, George and Bertha’s marriage showed signs of improvement during the episode.

The couple had been experiencing difficulties, but George kissed Bertha and returned home to seek comfort from her following his confrontation with Will.

George has not fully explained his recent struggles to Bertha, including the impact of his near-fatal shooting and the problems threatening his business.

“The Gilded Age” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.