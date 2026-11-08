Sofía Vergara And Dan Reynolds Add Fuel To Romance Speculation

Sofía Vergara and Dan Reynolds are keeping people guessing. Just hours after Vergara laughed off speculation that she is dating the Imagine Dragons frontman, both stars turned up at the same major Hollywood event.

The pair attended the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, though they did not pose together on the red carpet.

The latest Sofia Vergara and Dan Reynolds dating rumors development comes about two weeks after the actress and singer were photographed holding hands during a group dinner in Los Angeles. Neither has confirmed they are romantically involved, leaving their latest appearances open to interpretation.

Sofía Vergara And Dan Reynolds Attend The Same Hollywood Gala

Getty Sofia Vergara at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Vergara, 54, arrived at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in a fitted black lace Celia Kritharioti gown. Reynolds, 39, also attended the annual gala, wearing a chocolate-colored tuxedo jacket with black trousers.

Getty US singer Dan Reynolds attends the 15th annual LACMA Art and Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, on November 7, 2026. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

According to Us Weekly, the two were photographed separately and did not walk the red carpet together. Still, their presence at the same high-profile event attracted attention because Vergara had addressed the romance speculation only hours earlier.

The LACMA Art + Film Gala was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow and honored artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Vergara Had Just Laughed Off The Dating Rumors

One day before the gala, Vergara was questioned about her love life while leaving an event in Los Angeles. In footage shared by DeuxMoi, a photographer asked whether she was now dating “rockstars.”

Vergara laughed and responded, “I wish,” before continuing on her way. Her playful answer stopped short of confirming or directly denying a relationship with Reynolds.

The question followed speculation that began after Vergara and Reynolds were seen together at a Los Angeles dinner. EntertainmentNow previously reported that the “Modern Family” star and Reynolds were photographed holding hands during the October 24 outing.

The dinner was not a private date. Other people were present, including Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare, and a source later told People it was simply a “friendly group dinner.” However, that was not the only sighting to fuel speculation.

TMZ later reported that Vergara and Reynolds were also seen talking closely at Doja Cat’s birthday celebration. Sources told the outlet that the pair appeared comfortable together and gave some people at the party the impression they were a couple. Neither star has publicly defined their relationship.

Their Personal Lives Helped Fuel The Speculation

The rumors have also attracted attention because both stars recently came out of significant relationships. Vergara split from Joe Manganiello in 2023 after nearly eight years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2024.

Vergara previously said their differing views about having children contributed to the breakup. Manganiello later disputed that account, saying in his memoir that serious illness and a loss of emotional intimacy also affected their marriage.

Vergara was subsequently linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman before appearing to confirm their split in early 2025. She was later romantically linked to jewelry executive Douglas Chabbott.

Reynolds, meanwhile, split from actress Minka Kelly in October after approximately four years together. Before Kelly, the Imagine Dragons singer was married to Aja Volkman. They married in 2011, went through a separation and reconciliation, and ultimately split for good in 2022.

Their divorce was finalized in March 2024. Reynolds and Volkman share four children.

The Latest Appearance Still Doesn’t Confirm A Romance

Despite the hand-holding photos, party report and renewed attention at LACMA, there is still no confirmation that Vergara and Reynolds are a couple. Their October dinner remains the clearest public moment fueling the speculation, although a source characterized it as a friendly group outing.

Vergara has also chosen humor rather than a straightforward answer when questioned about the rumors. Their LACMA appearances add another coincidence to the story, but there is no evidence they arrived together or spent time together at the gala.

For now, the Sofia Vergara and Dan Reynolds dating rumors remain exactly that: rumors neither star has publicly confirmed.