Beloved Oscar-Winning Director Passes Away as Tributes Pour In

Hollywood is mourning the passing of acclaimed director Sebastián Lelio. Lelio, who won an Oscar for 2017’s “A Fantastic Woman,” was 52. Now, following his death, colleagues and fans of his work, which also includes films like “The Wave” and “The Wonder,” are honoring his legacy on social media. Notably, he died while working on a new film, “Chilean Poet.”

Per Deadline, Lelio’s partner, Amalia Kassai, confirmed his passing in a statement. Regarding the circumstances, it has been confirmed by local media in Chile that he was found deceased at his home “following health complications.”

“With great sadness, we announce the death, following health complications, of Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio,” began the translated statement.

“We are going through a time of profound grief, and his memory will remain with us forever. He was a wonderful person who made significant contributions to Chilean culture at important moments in its history. As a family, we ask for privacy and consideration during these difficult times.”

Getty Sebastián Lelio

Sebastián Lelio Leaves Behind an Unforgettable Legacy

Getty Sebastian Lelio

Lelio attended Chile’s Universidad ARCIS and initially studied journalism before switching his focus to film. He began making shorts and music videos, then released the 9/11 documentary Cero in 2003.

Per The Guardian, his narrative feature film debut, “The Sacred Family,” premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2005. Lelio continued working as the years passed and released his international breakthrough film “Gloria” in 2013.

After that, “A Fantastic Woman” was released in 2017 and went on to win the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. Other notable works from the director include “Disobedience,” “Gloria Bell,” and his most recent film, “The Wave.”

Lelio directed Florence Pugh, Julianne Moore, Rachel Weisz, and Rachel McAdams, among others.

Fans Are Honoring His Legacy

Getty Florence Pugh and Sebastian Lelio

After learning the news of Lelio’s death, fans of his work are taking to social media to post heartfelt tributes in his honor.

“Terrible news. He was a wonderful, talented man. I spent some time with him on one of my trips to Chile many years ago before ‘Fantastic Woman.’ My deepest condolences to his family and friends,” said one fan on X.

“Oh nooo. His last movie, La Ola, was also a masterpiece. I don’t know why people aren’t talking about it more. He will be missed so much. Chili really has lost two of its most amazing directors in less than a month; it’s horrible,” someone else wrote.

“His work reached audiences far beyond Chile, and A Fantastic Woman will always be a major part of film history. Such a sad loss for cinema. Rest in peace, Sebastián Lelio,” another fan said.

“Such heartbreaking news for the world of cinema. Sebastián Lelio leaves behind a remarkable legacy of powerful storytelling and unforgettable films,” said another of his fans.

After that, someone else expressed disbelief, writing, “Nah, ‘A Fantastic Woman’ and ‘The Wonder’ were absolute masterpieces. His legacy in world cinema is going to live on forever. The way news of an Oscar-winning director passing away sends shockwaves through the film community is completely expected.”

Lastly, a different fan mentioned his latest project, “Chilean Poet,” saying, “And he was working on adapting ‘Poeta Chileno.’ It’s a very sad day for all of us who followed his work, but most of all, a very painful loss of an extraordinary, talented human being.”