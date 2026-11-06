Lindsey Vonn Gets Candid About Being ‘Really Happy’ but Keeping Romance Private

Lindsey Vonn is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Matthieu Bailet and why she’s choosing to keep most of their romance out of the spotlight.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Vonn explained that she’s trying to find a better balance between sharing her happiness with fans and maintaining her privacy.

“I think in my past it’s kind of been mixed of keeping things private and maybe oversharing,” she said. “I’m trying to strike a nice balance.”

Vonn, who confirmed her relationship with the 30-year-old French alpine skier in September, also revealed how things are going between them.

The five-time Olympian described Bailet as an “amazing boyfriend” and said she’s “really happy” in their relationship.

“He’s awesome and I wanted to share that,” Vonn explained. “People know now I’m dating someone and I’m happy, but I’m not going to share too much moving forward.”

How Lindsey Vonn and Matthieu Bailet’s Relationship Became Public

Vonn and Bailet first sparked dating rumors in May after they were spotted spending time together in New York City.

The pair were seen shopping in SoHo, riding the subway and posing backstage at a performance of “The Outsiders” musical on May 10.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the two athletes were “getting to know each other.”

Several months later, Vonn made their relationship Instagram official in September by sharing affectionate photos from their summer together.

The pictures included the couple kissing in a swimming pool overlooking the mountains and cuddling in a hammock near the water.

They also made a public appearance together at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 25, where they posed for photos.

According to the New York Post, Bailet is Vonn’s first publicly known boyfriend since her 2025 split from business executive Diego Osorio after four years together.

Vonn was previously engaged to former NHL player P.K. Subban before their breakup in 2020. She also dated golfer Tiger Woods from 2013 to 2015 and was previously married to former professional skier Thomas Vonn.

Who Is Lindsey Vonn’s Boyfriend Matthieu Bailet?

Bailet is a French professional alpine skier from Nice, France, who specializes in downhill and super-G events.

Born April 23, 1996, he has competed internationally for France and represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

According to The Times of India, Bailet made his World Cup debut in March 2016 at age 19.

That same year, he won a gold medal in super-G at the Junior World Championships in Sochi, Russia.

In March 2021, he earned his first World Cup podium finish after placing second in the super-G event in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, Bailet finished 27th in downhill but did not finish the super-G event.

Meanwhile, Vonn has been recovering from injuries sustained during the 2026 Winter Olympics, including a serious crash in February.

During her November interview, she revealed that she was preparing to undergo her ninth surgery and hoped it would be her last.

“This hopefully will be my last surgery, this will be my ninth surgery, and I’m looking forward to moving past this,” she said.