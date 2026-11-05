Christian Bale Shares Why He & ‘Madden’ Co-Star Nicolas Cage Spent Time in Their Underwear

Christian Bale and Nicolas Cage transformed their appearances for their upcoming film, “Madden,” but they also spent a lot of time sitting in their underwear. Bale, who plays former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, and Cage, who plays famed NFL coach John Madden, opened up about the filming experience in an interview with People.

Christian Bale & Nicolas Cage Bonded on the Set of Their Film

Bale revealed that he and Cage became close while filming “Madden,” directed by David O. Russell. “What I enjoyed was just that we shared a trailer, and we would walk in the trailer each morning in our undies and [get] ready, and sit and chat with him,” Bale said. He also praised Cage for his approach to the role, saying he enjoyed “seeing him gradually disappear into John Madden.”

Bale said Cage really embraced the role, adding that he saw “how much he loved John Madden and respected him and really approached this role very, very seriously in a way that I admired immensely.” This statement is something that Cage has shared himself.

How Nicholas Cage Felt About His Role in ‘Madden’

Cage spoke to People about Madden and why he connected with the role. “When I realized that the root of John Madden was his love for life and his high energy and his sense of humor, and that he was a teacher first and foremost, because that was what meant the most to him,” he said of the late Madden, who passed away on December 28, 2021. He was 85. “Because my father was an educator and I have great regard for teachers and their contribution, and they were very teachers. And when I realized that that is what John was, a teacher first, I grew to love him even more.”

Before taking on the role, Cage did not know about Madden or his incredible NFL history, and he is not interested in sports or football. “Football was not my interest. Sports was not my interest. Some boxing. But my interest was on movies,” he shared. “But I saw in him an opportunity for transformation of sorts because he was so far out of my comfort zone that I thought, well this is a risk and I want to go for it.”

Russell told People in a statement why he cast Cage, calling him “one of our greatest and most original actors,” who “will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden.”

Who Stars in Madden?

The synopsis for the film, per IMDb, reads: “John Madden’s remarkable journey-from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with Al Davis and the Raiders, to creating Madden NFL, and becoming one of the most iconic voices in football history.”

In addition to Cage and Bale, the film also stars Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, and John Mulaney. “Madden” will be released in select theaters on Friday, November 11, and stream on Prime Video on November 18.