Nicholas Hoult Quietly Welcomes Twins With Bryana Holly, Costar Reveals

Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly have reportedly welcomed twins, bringing their family to four children.

The “Warm Bodies” actor’s “How to Rob a Bank” costar Pete Davidson revealed the news during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. Davidson appeared alongside Hoult and Anna Sawai when he praised the actor’s approach to fatherhood.

“He’s a great dad,” Davidson said. “Father of four. Four under 7.”

Davidson Spills the Beans

When Davidson nodded toward Hoult to confirm the family update, the actor simply responded, “Yeah.”

“Which is nuts,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum continued. “Elsie was pregnant while we were filming and he had just had his twins and he would fly back every weekend to go see his family and that was really awesome.”

Hoult, 36, has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight, rarely discussing his relationship or children publicly. He and Holly, who began dating in 2016, already share a son, Joaquin, 7, and another child born in 2022.

The couple had not publicly announced the arrival of their twins before Davidson’s comments.

Bryana Holly sparked baby speculation at the Oscars

Rumors about another addition to the family began circulating after Hoult and Holly attended the 2026 Oscars in March.

Holly’s appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty prompted speculation that she had recently given birth. One social media user commented that her “surgeon did an amazing job,” suggesting her appearance was the result of cosmetic work.

Lurelly, the fashion brand behind Holly’s outfit, responded from its official account, defending the model and pushing back against the assumption, according to E! News at the time.

“If by surgeon you mean her newborn baby. I can’t wait for a world where we root for each other rather than assume,” the brand wrote.

Lurelly also commented that “some people are naturally blessed.”

The original commenter later replied that they “would have never known she just had a baby.”

Holly also addressed the discussion about her appearance in an Instagram Story. Although she did not directly announce the arrival of twins, she pushed back against comments about her chest and explained that she was breastfeeding.

“I am seeing the comments around my chest and not that anyone is owed an explanation,” she wrote, “but this is the product of a breast feeding mother who hasn’t fed her babies in hours ok!”

She added, “If you know, then you know.”

Hoult Keeps Family Life Private

The actor has generally avoided sharing many details about his family, even as his career has continued to grow. His relationship with Holly has remained relatively private since they began dating nearly a decade ago.

Davidson’s comments offer a rare glimpse into how Hoult balances his work and responsibilities as a father. During filming, Davidson recalled that Hoult made regular trips home to spend time with his family, even while working on the movie.

The new information means Hoult and Holly are now parents of four children, including their newly welcomed twins. While the couple has not shared further details about the babies, Davidson’s comments have offered fans their first confirmation of the latest family expansion.