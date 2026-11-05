Nicolas Cage & Wife Riko Shibata Put on a Sweet Display at Madden Premiere

Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, shared a sweet moment on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “Madden.”

On Wednesday, November 4, the 62-year-old actor stepped out with his 31-year-old wife at The Culver Theater in Culver City, where the couple appeared affectionate as they posed for photos together.

For the occasion, Cage looked dapper in a black suit paired with an orange tie and black leather loafers. Shibata, meanwhile, turned heads in a STAUD Esther Butterfly high-neck mini dress, which she paired with orange pointed-toe pumps and a brown leather purse.

Nicolas Cage on Playing Madden

Getty Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata.

In June, Cage opened up about the challenges of portraying the NFL icon John Madden, whom he described as someone who is “nothing like” him in terms of personality.

“I have nothing in common with John Madden, and that was the challenge,” the actor told Deadline. “But when we rehearsed, David tried to help me find the voice and I said to him, ‘It may not be anatomically possible, OK?'”

He added, “So, I figured that maybe we’d just make a cocktail of the John Madden sound with a little of this and that and we’ll reintroduce something of my version of his voice.”

The movie “chronicles John Madden’s incredible journey alongside best friend and true original Al Davis – from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders, to becoming football’s most recognizable voice, to building the worldwide ‘Madden NFL’ video game,” reads an official synopsis for the film.

“‘Madden’ is the celebration of a brilliant mind whose once in a century spirit and personality, partnership with his daring wife Virginia, lifelong friendships, and infectious love of people and football transcended the world of sports.”

Nicolas Cage Says He’s Temporarily ‘Homeless’

On Saturday, Cage revealed he is “currently a little bit homeless” after a giant sinkhole opened up next to his LA mansion.

“I’m currently a little bit homeless,” he said during his appearance at LA Comic Con. “Something happened to my house in Malibu so I’m just sort of living in hotels, so I don’t have normal trick-or-treaters I would like to enjoy tonight.”

Cage’s $10.5 million beachfront home suffered extensive damage after heavy rainfall and coastal erosion caused parts of the property to collapse. Photos taken on September 8 revealed a massive hole where the home’s driveway once stood, per Page Six.

The massive sinkhole also forced nearby residents, including some of Cage’s neighbors, to evacuate their homes.

“Madden” hits select theaters on November 11 and begins streaming on Prime Video worldwide on November 18.