Jamie Foxx Welcomes Baby No. 3, 1st Child With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx has officially become a father of three.

PEOPLE reported on Wednesday, Nov. 4, that the 58-year-old actor welcomed his third child, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, 31.

The “Ray” star is already dad to two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne, 32, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, and Anelise, 18, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

In May, TMZ reported that Foxx and Huckstepp were expecting their first child together.

A Closer Look at Jamie Foxx & Alyce Huckstepp Romance

Foxx and Huckstepp first sparked romance rumors in August 2023, after they were spotted together at a group dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California.

In July 2023, Huckstepp showed her support for Foxx while he’s filming a BetMGM commercial. At the time, sources claimed the two were “cozy” on set.

“They seemed cozy,” the source told PEOPLE. “[Foxx] had people around but they weren’t surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors.”

The following year, Huckstepp supported Foxx at the Atlanta taping of his Netflix comedy special “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…”

In January 2025, multiple sources claimed that Foxx and Huckstepp had ended their relationship. However, the reported split appeared to be short-lived, as the two were seen together in public on several occasions afterward.

Jamie Foxx on Fatherhood

In September, Foxx opened up about becoming a dad again at 58 during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

“I got a baby on the way … still got it!” Foxx quipped. “About to be back in the drop-off line. I wasn’t on the fence about it, but being 58 … you know what I’m saying?”

In an October interview with Essence, Foxx advised fathers trying to balance work and family life to bring their kids to work.

“As much as you can, take them with you, man,” Foxx suggested. “Because the one thing you can’t get back is the time. You could tell your daughter, ‘I’m out here trying to do whatever,’ but they don’t know. They just got here. They just know, ‘I’m sitting here at the house by myself.'”

He continued, “So if you could rustle them up and take them with you, that’s the perfect ingredient. I think it helps because me and my two daughters—we’re tight.”