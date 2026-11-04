Cher Gives Four-Word Response to Michael Douglas Shading Her Oscars Win in 1988

Recently actor Michael Douglas appeared to throw shade at Cher because back in the 1980s she won an Oscar instead of his pal and “Fatal Attraction” co-star, Glenn Close. Now Cher has responded to Michael remarks, and all seems to be well between the duo.

What Happened, And What Has Cher Said?

Getty Cher son conservatorship

Michael recently appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” where he was gushing about Glenn Close’s performance in “Fatal Attraction”, describing the acting as “one of the greatest performances of all time”. Talk then turned to Glenn not winning an Oscar for the role, as Cher beat her that year and took home the victory.

Speaking about Glenn losing, Michael began by saying: “She should have won with “Fatal Attraction””.

This was the fourth time Glenn had been nominated for an academy award, previously scoring nods for her work in “The World According to Garp” (1983), “The Big Chill” (1984), and “The Natural” (1985), so to Michael it felt well and truly deserved for Glenn to finally take home a win.

Graham then said: “Cher won that year, oh wow,” looking back through the history. Then Michael responded with what seemed to be a jab, saying: “I know, that what we all said.” Though the audience and Graham took it all in good humor and noticed it was playful, laughing back.

A representative for Cher has since spoken up and provided a four-word response from the star to the whole interaction, simply offering: “Cher adores Michael Douglas.”

More About Glenn Close

Glenn played the role of Alex Forrest in “Fatal Attraction”. Alex was a successful book editor who had a brief affair with a New York attorney who was married called Dan Gallagher (played by Michael). Though as the film progresses Alex can’t seem to shake her affections for Dan, escalating the affair from a secretive romance to more of a full on obsession. Her behavior shifts, becoming increasingly erratic and even at times dangerous as she begins to stalk Dan’s family and act more volatile.

At the time Glenn’s performance became iconic for its amazingly chilling portrayal of an affair turned to obsession, earning her the nomination for Best Actress that Cher ultimately went on to win.

Glenn has gone on to star in a lot more films, and today has been nominated for an Oscar eight times. “The World According to Garp”, “The Big Chill”, and “The Natural” were all among the breakthrough movies in Glenn’s career, but other major films she starred in as well include “Dangerous Liasons” where she played the role of manipulative Marquise de Merteuil, “101 Dalmatians” where she starred as the live-action Disney villain Cruella de Vil, and “Air Force One”, where Glenn played the character of Kathryn Bennett, a Vice President.

Most recently, Glenn as starred in Hulu legal drama “All’s Fair”, playing the role of Dina Standish. Other stars in the series includeKim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, and Naomi Watts. Season 2 of the show is set to air this month.