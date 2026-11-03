Michael Douglas Shares Why He Feels Having Affairs With His Co-Stars Was a ‘Mistake’

Michael Douglas has been open with the public about his non-monogamy and numerous affairs, sharing a lot of new details in his recent memoir titled “One Helluva Ride”. The star has now spoken up about these affairs, why he describes having them as a “mistake” now he looks back, and why he advises other actors not to follow in his footsteps.

What Did Michael Say?

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Michael chatted at the Royal Festival in London and encouraged young actors to think twice about getting hot and heavy with other members of the cast. Why? Well, if nothing else if things go pear-shaped in the secret romance it’s going to quickly become incredibly awkward to continue working together!

The star shared: “A lot of actors make the mistake early in their career of having a relationship with their leading lady. What they forget is that you can break up. They’re having to perform these love scenes, and they hate each other. We’ve all made that mistake, and I try to warn people.”

Michael’s Affair With Kathleen Turner

While Michael was married to Diandra Luker, he had an affair with his co-star Kathleen Turner who he was filming with during the creation of “Romancing The Stone”. The pair had instant undeniable chemistry which then developed into an intensely passionate affair rather than a quick fling.

Describing Kathleen in his memoir, Michael penned about how much he was drawn to her and how everyone around was captivated by both her beauty and intellect. He wrote: “Kathleen was smart, funny and sexy, with a deep sultry voice that became her signature. I instantly liked her and we were immediately attracted to each other. Like every other guy in the world at the time, I was knocked sideways by Kathleen.”

Michael also said that the connection between them was something that blossomed over time very naturally “from how closely we were working together, how much pressure we were under, how much we respected and cared for one another, and how attracted we were to each other.”

Speaking more about the intricacies of the affair and how he and Kathleen managed to keep it a secret from everyone else, Michael shared how he’d make his way up to Kathleen’s hotel room after ensuring that the rest of the cast members had already gone to sleep.

The star described: “Following an exhausting day of shooting in the jungle, we’d go out and have a meal, or head out with the group and afterwards I would sneak into her hotel room after everybody was asleep.”

Michael and Kathleen stuck to what they called a “gentleman’s agreement” at the time, making a pact to publicly deny that anything was ever going on between them in a bid to “protect” Michael’s wife and young son Cameron. Michael described it in his book, saying: “The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we were both, as Kathleen said, “terrible flirts”, and yes, we were both tempted, but nothing ever happened between us.”

Their affair came to an end one day when Diandra appeared on set.