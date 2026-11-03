Judi Dench Remembers Robin Williams’ Support During Her Late Husband’s Cancer Battle

Dame Judi Dench, 91, has been reminiscing in her memoir, “Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?” and she’s been talking about her life in interviews following its release, including an exclusive with People. A consistent theme in her memoir is remembering the people who left an impression in her life, and when talking to People, she explained why the late Robin Williams is one of those people.

Williams and Dench crossed paths professionally throughout their careers, and they appeared together in the 1996 version of “Hamlet.” However, the moment that stuck with Dench came when Williams offered some gentle support outside of the professional sphere.

Dench and Williams Crossed Paths in Scotland

Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 15: Robin Williams attends CBS 2013 Upfront Presentation at The Tent at Lincoln Center on May 15, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Dench and her husband, Michael Williams, were staying at Billy Connolly’s home located in Scotland, attending a party in the woods with a bonfire. At this time, Dench’s husband was suffering from lung cancer and was already quite ill, particularly on that night.

While talking to People, Dench recalled the night, saying, “Michael was very ill at the time, and I could see him flagging, so we said our good nights and began walking up this very steep hill.”

She continued, “Robin Williams appeared beside us and offered to help, but Michael said he could manage. And Robin said, ‘Well, I think I’ll ride shotgun anyway,’ which was such a lovely thing to say. I’ve often thought about that moment — Robin’s sensitivity and understanding, just offering to be there, gently supportive, without imposing himself.”

Michael Williams later lost his battle to cancer in 2001, the day after being appointed a Knight of St Gregory by Pope John Paul II.

Robin Williams would then pass in 2014, taking his own life.

Judi Dench Opens Up About Her Health Struggles

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At 91 and with her memoir having been released, Dench recently opened up about her health struggles as well, particularly her vision loss. She was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012.

Dench revealed that she struggles to read scripts and recognize faces due to the condition. Because of this, she said that she’s unable to be on stage or in films anymore.

Macular degeneration is a type of vision loss, but it isn’t the same as blindness. It’s the leading cause of vision loss in people over the age of 50, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The AAO describes the condition as a loss of central vision, but not peripheral vision. It gives the example that somebody with AMD might see the numbers on a clock, but not the hands.

Despite her struggles, Dench plans to keep living life to the fullest. She revealed that she wants to pass in the dressing room of a theater following a performance. She claims that she has no plans to retire and wants to remain adventurous.

Dench’s memoir “Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?” was released on October 22, 2026.