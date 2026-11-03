Eric Dane’s Posthumous Memoir Gets Heartfelt Touch From ‘Euphoria’ Son Jacob Elordi

Eight months after his tragic passing from ALS at the age of 53, actor Eric Dane’s posthumous memoir is hitting the shelves. “My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments” will be released on Nov. 3 and will be available in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook formats.

Dane began writing the book following his 2023 diagnosis with ALS and worked on it up until his death. And with that, one of his co-stars from “Euphoria” is honoring Dane’s legacy in the perfect way ahead of the release.

The audiobook will be narrated by Dane’s on-screen son, actor Jacob Elordi, as the two played Cal and Nate Jacobs in all three seasons. Maria Shriver is also part of the audiobook reading, with the runtime spanning five hours and 53 minutes.

What Is ‘My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments’ About?

The book is described as a “moving personal narrative,” as he reflects on his legendary career as well as the moments in the past, present, and even future that have shaped him. His career took off in 2006 when he guest-starred on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan, eventually landing a regular role on the hit series and becoming a household name. However, along with his acting, he also dealt with a major change following his ALS diagnosis.

“The sudden diagnosis caused him to slow down and reflect on the moments that had shaped him. In My Book of Days, Dane shares these reflections and invites readers to do the same with their lives,” the synopsis reads. “Told through a series of ‘days’ that each illuminate a defining experience or emotional truth, My Book of Days captures everything from the grind of his early years in Hollywood and the hard-won peace of sobriety to the profound clarity that came with his ALS diagnosis. With his newfound perspective that our days are all we truly have, Dane reflects on the beauty and weight of each one—on the joy, the pain, the lessons, and the grace found in simply being present. Dane also looks beyond his lifetime to the “future days” that would come after he was gone—days meant for his daughters to read, to remember, and to carry forward.

“He leaves behind not just a record of his life, but a lasting guide to cherishing time itself: a reminder that while most of us don’t think in days, we should, because each day is both a story and a gift.”

Eric Dane Details The Moment He Told Rebecca Gayheart About ALS Diagnosis in New Memoir

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 03: Actor Eric Dane (L) and Chrysalis Butterfly Ball Co-chair Rebecca Gayheart-Dane at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball)

In an excerpt published by People, Dane detailed the moment when he told Rebecca Gayheart about his ALS diagnosis.

“I say to Rebecca on the phone, ‘It’s what we feared.’ I don’t remember a single word I said after that,” Dane wrote. “I remember only feeling a violent impact, like getting the wind knocked out of me, and Rebecca wailing on the other end of the phone, and then I really lose it, and my sobs make my body shudder, and I hear her words pouring out amid her tears, ‘I’m here, we’ll fight this together, I’m not going anywhere.”



