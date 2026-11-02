Jessie James Decker Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands Over ‘Smelly’ Bare Foot on Plane

Jessie James Decker‘s recent plane ride took an unpleasant turn when a bare foot appeared on the armrest beside the country singer’s seat, and she decided a little spray was the quickest solution.

Decker, 38, shared a video from a recent flight showing the mystery foot resting on her armrest as she covered her nose and looked visibly unimpressed. “Someone’s foot smells so bad on the plane,” she wrote over the clip before reaching for a spray bottle and directing it toward the offending foot.

The person quickly pulled the foot away after Decker sprayed it, leaving her quietly laughing at what she had just done. But after she asked followers whether they would have handled things differently, another question quickly emerged: Whose foot was it?

Jessie James Decker Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands on Flight

Decker posted the Instagram video on Oct. 28, giving followers a close-up look at the unusual airplane encounter. The clip showed a bare foot protruding into the space beside her seat while Decker held her nose.

She eventually pulled out a bottle and sprayed toward the foot, causing its owner to quickly move it away. “Before you come at me … What would you have done?” Decker captioned the post.

The move quickly sparked an airplane-etiquette debate. One follower, according to PEOPLE, said they would have done exactly the same thing, while another jokingly suggested the person responsible needed to “go to jail.”

Others were equally horrified by the idea of someone putting a bare foot on another traveler’s armrest. A former flight attendant commenting on the video said passengers who tried similar behavior would immediately be told to stop because an aircraft was not their home, Fox News reported.

Some followers offered even more creative solutions, suggesting Decker should have tickled the foot or pulled out a marker and started drawing on it.

Not everyone was convinced Decker had actually sprayed an unknown traveler. Several commenters immediately wondered whether the foot belonged to her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker.

“Girl, I pray this is your husband’s foot,” one follower wrote, according to PEOPLE. Another was more certain, commenting, “We all know this is Eric’s foot.”

Page Six reported that other followers questioned whether the video was simply a joke between the married couple rather than a confrontation with a stranger. Decker has not publicly identified the person whose foot appeared in the video, meaning the Eric theory remains fan speculation.

Still, followers are familiar with seeing the couple tackle unusual situations together. The pair have been married since 2013 and share four children with names Vivianne, Eric Jr., Forrest and Denver.

Jessie James Decker Let Followers Decide Whether She Went Too Far

Decker did not appear particularly apologetic about her solution. Instead, her caption effectively handed the verdict over to her millions of Instagram followers, and many commenters defended her reaction to the bare foot.

The video also arrived just before a much more wholesome family update. Over Halloween weekend, Decker shared photos of Eric and their four children dressed as Marvel characters. Jessie transformed into Scarlet Witch, while Eric dressed as Captain America.

Their children joined the superhero theme, with Vivianne dressed as Black Widow, Eric Jr. as Thor and Forrest and Denver both dressed as Spider-Man. Whether the infamous airplane foot belonged to Captain America himself remains unconfirmed.

But if it really was an anonymous passenger, Decker’s message appeared fairly clear: her armrest was not available for barefoot use. And if it was Eric? He now knows his wife travels prepared.