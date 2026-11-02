Much-Loved ‘Doctor Who’ Actor Passes at 83 — Tributes Pour In

A much-loved actor who was known best for voicing the iconic canine companion K-9 in the “Doctor Who” franchise has sadly passed away at the age of 83.

English star John Leeson was born on March 16, 1943 in Stoneygate, Leicester. He died on Sunday, November 1. No specific cause of death has been disclosed yet, but his son, Guy Ducker, mentioned a “summer of illness” in his Facebook post announcing his father’s passing.

Ducker’s post, which includes a single picture of Leeson, begins, “I regret to announce the death of my father, John Ducker, a.k.a. John Leeson, at 3:03pm today after a summer of illness. The end was peaceful.”

It concludes, “Good night, sweet prince, And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Leeson’s career may have been defined by his role as K-9, but it was far from his only credit. In fact, he acted in a plethora of small screen roles and a couple of feature films.

John Leeson Had an Extensive Filmography

Getty John Leeson at his 1969 wedding to Judy Griffiths.

While providing the voice of K-9 was undoubtedly John Leeson’s most famous role, he had countless others — including more in “Doctor Who.”

Leeson also voiced Nucleus in the 1977 serial “The Invisible Enemy” and the Computer in “The Sun Makers” that same year. Additionally, he played Dugeen in 1979’s “The Power of Kroll and voiced a Dalek in 1988’s “Remembrance of the Daleks.”

He also notably voiced K-9 in the “Doctor Who” spin-off shows “The Sarah Jane Adventures” and “K9,” as well as the television movie “K-9 and Company.”

The actor’s other television show credits include soap opera “Crossroads,” sitcom “Dad’s Army,” children’s show “Rainbow,” sci-fi series “Blake’s 7,” children’s show “Jigsaw,” sitcom “Sorry!,” sitcom “‘Allo ‘Allo!,” police procedural series “The Bill”, comedy-drama series “Minder,” medical soap opera “Doctors,” and children’s comedy series “ChuckleVision.”

Leeson’s two notable big screen credits were the 1979 adventure movie “Tarka the Otter” and the 1987 independent martial arts flick “Miami Connection.”

When the news of Leeson’s passing hit the internet, tributes to the actor started pouring in on social media.

Fans Remember ‘Kind’ & ‘Generous’ Leeson

Social media is now awash with tributes to John Leeson following his sad passing — not least underneath his son Guy Ducker’s post announcing the news.

One Facebook user, who recalled a lovely meeting with Leeson, commented, “What a kind and generous man who will be missed by all in the Dr Who community.”

Another Facebook user wrote, “I’m ever so sorry for your loss. Your father meant the world to many people. I was four years old when I got into “Doctor Who” and him voicing K9 always made me smile.”

“I’m so sorry to hear this Guy. He was such a lovely, twinkly and welcoming fellow. Sending huge love to you mate x,” said a friend of Ducker’s.

On Instagram, underneath a post by the Doctor Who Appreciation Society announcing Leeson’s passing, an Instagram user noted, “So sad. Very happy to have met him!”

Someone else in the same comments section wrote, “Oh no, that is sad 🙁 he was a sweet kind man & a bloody good actor 😢RIP John.”

Last but not least, another individual commented, “Nooooo. This is so sad. Thank you for all the adventures as K9s voice. May he RIP 🙏.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of John Leeson at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.

John Leeson’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.