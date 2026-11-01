‘Saturday Night Live’ Pays Emotional On-Air Tribute to ‘Star Trek’ Legend Patrick Stewart

“Saturday Night Live” paid a special tribute to Patrick Stewart during its Halloween episode, revisiting a memorable moment from the “Star Trek” legend’s only appearance on the show more than three decades ago.

Stewart, 86, died Wednesday, October 28, at his Los Angeles home. The tribute came just three days after his death.

During the Saturday, October 31, broadcast, the NBC comedy series aired footage of Stewart introducing musical guests Salt-N-Pepa in 1994, followed by an on-screen memorial honoring the beloved actor.

The tribute brought back one of Stewart’s most memorable “SNL” moments, reminding viewers of the humor he brought to the show during his only hosting appearance more than 30 years ago.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Honors Patrick Stewart With 1994 Throwback

The Halloween broadcast featured ‘Obsession’ breakout star Inde Navarrette making her hosting debut, with Gracie Abrams serving as musical guest. But before the closing goodnights, the show paused to remember a former host.

Viewers were shown footage of Patrick introducing Salt-N-Pepa during his February 5, 1994, appearance, followed by a photograph from his original promotional shoot and an in-memoriam card.

At the time, Patrick was starring as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which concluded its seven-season run later that year.

Although the Shakespearean actor hosted “SNL” only once, one moment from that evening has entertained audiences for decades.

Patrick Stewart’s Salt-N-Pepa Introduction Became an ‘SNL’ Favorite

Patrick’s unusually enthusiastic delivery while introducing Salt-N-Pepa eventually became one of the most frequently revisited moments from his hosting appearance.

Comedian John Mulaney brought renewed attention to the introduction during his own “SNL” monologue in April 2018.

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Mulaney joked about Patrick’s dramatic announcement, imagining that the actor had been preparing to introduce Salt alone before discovering that Pepa had arrived.

The comedian also referenced the moment in his stand-up special “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.”

Patrick later embraced the joke himself.

During the show’s 50th anniversary celebrations in February 2025, he shared an Instagram video wearing a Salt-N-Pepa T-shirt while recreating his famous introduction.

“Ladies and gentlemen, IYKYK,” he captioned the video. “Happy #SNL50!”

Patrick Stewart Previously Admitted His ‘SNL’ Experience Was Difficult

Despite the lasting popularity of his musical introduction, Patrick had mixed feelings about his original appearance.

In his 2023 memoir, “Making It So,” the actor admitted that performing live sketch comedy had been particularly challenging.

He acknowledged that he “wasn’t as loose then as I am now” and believed his opening monologue was among the show’s weakest, per Farout magazine.

His hosting duties also included the memorable “Sexy Cakes” sketch, in which he portrayed the owner of an adults-only bakery.

Another sketch featured Patrick alongside Mike Myers in the recurring “All Things Scottish” segment.

That experience left him with a happier memory. A catchphrase from the sketch became a running joke between Patrick and his wife, Sunny Ozell, years later.

‘Star Trek’ Legend Patrick Stewart Remembered Following His Passing

Getty Patrick Stewart

Patrick’s longtime spokesperson announced his death Thursday, October 29.

His family said he died following a “brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, with Ozell by his side, according to The Guardian.

Beyond his iconic portrayal of Picard, Patrick became internationally recognized for playing Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” films.

His extensive theater career also included years with the Royal Shakespeare Company, numerous celebrated performances, and major acting honors.