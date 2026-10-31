Model Alexa Chung Shares ‘Iconic’ Halloween Transformation After Revealing She Has a Haunted Engagement Ring – Photo

Celebrated model Alexa Chung transformed her appearance for Halloween and she shared photos of her look on Instagram. Fans have reacted to the post, praising Chung for her costume, which comes after she revealed she has a haunted engagement ring.

Alexa Chung Transforms for Halloween

In the photos, her skin is pale white, her hair is tied into an updo and is also white, and her dress is Victorian-inspired and resembles the dress Keira Knightley wore in “The Duchess.” Chung also has a bloody wound across her neck. She appears to have channeled Marie Antoniette, again. Or she simply posted an unseen photo from the last time she wore this costume.

Chung went to great effort with her outfit and she looks so different, which has resulted in fans praising her for being iconic. In the caption, she shared her thoughts, writing, “I could write a screenplay about this night.”

“That dress!! Forever iconic!” a fan wrote. “I loved this night! erdem james, and i came as victorian dolls,” another person shared. Other reactions include “You look amazing!” “Wow,” and “so iconic.”

Chung is a big fan of Halloween and has made headlines for her Halloween outfits many times before. Some of her looks include Wayne and Garth from “Wayne’s World” and Marie Antoinette, HuffPost reports. When she is not dressing for Halloween, she is celebrated for her day-to-day style and has become the fashion industry’s IT girl.

In an interview with The Talks, Chung discussed her approach to fashion. “ I just like clothes! For me it’s about the enjoyment and the joy of how I think putting an outfit on can help you be perceived in different ways,” she said. “It’s a power tool for how to move through life, shifting people’s expectations of you, under selling it or sometimes overplaying it. I just find it all interesting, and fundamentally, I just love beautiful things and practical things and things that alter how I feel about myself and how other people might feel about me. It’s an interesting way to move through life.”

Alexa Chung Reveals Her Haunted Engagement Ring

Chung is engaged to actor Tom Sturridge and she discussed her ring, an antique which she believes is haunted. “My engagement ring is a Tudor. Tom knows how much I adore vintage and antiques, and he got me a beautiful Tudor ring,” she told More or Less in an October 23 interview.

She continued, “It’s like a table-cut diamond. When I went to the National Portrait Gallery and looked at images of Anne Boleyn and all the other people who perished at the hands of Henry VIII, a lot of them had these rings on. When I went to get my hair done in Paris, my lovely friend Alexandri, who was doing my hair getting ready for a fashion show, said, ‘Oh my god, I think your ring is haunted,’and he took it off my finger and started making wishes around it and blowing on it. So, I hope that my ring isn’t haunted. Or do I? Because that’s iconic.”