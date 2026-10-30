First-Ever Airbnb.org Gala Draws Biggest Hollywood A-Listers – See The Attendees at the Star-Studded Event

Jimmy Fallon hosted the first-ever Airbnb.org Gala at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. The gala celebrated a $500 million commitment by the organization to provide free temporary housing for people facing emergencies over five years. The event turned out to be a mega attraction, featuring a who’s who of celebrity names.

The gala was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, with Charlize Theron also delivering a speech. Charli XCX was in attendance for a performance. Other A-list attendees include Serena Williams, Jessica Alba, Cynthia Erivo, Greta Lee, Zoe Saldaña, and Matthew McConaughey.

The star-studded night further attracted other notable celebrities like Elizabeth Banks, Tracee Ellis Ross, Joshua Jackson, Madelyn Cline, and Katie Couric, among others.

The celebrities were also on hand to pose for pictures, with most of them looking amazing in front of the cameras.

Jessica Alba

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Jessica Alba, 45, looked ravishing in an elegant, figure-hugging black gown. The dress had an asymmetrical, one-shoulder neckline and a diagonal ruching across the bodice.

Alba wore stud earrings that sparkled and kept her hair loose by the side to accentuate her neckline and cheekbones. The actress went for a natural-looking makeup style to give her an elegantly casual appearance.

Matthew And Camila Alves McConaughey

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Matthew, 57, and Camilla McConaughey, 44, went for a combination of smart-casual and elegant. The Oscar winner wore a charcoal-grey suit with black satin lapels, a white shirt, and a black tie. Matthew’s more casual appearance was contrasted by his wife’s stunning frame

Camila complemented her husband’s look with a burgundy, floor-length sequined gown. The dress had a halter neckline with a prominent keyhole to accentuate her chest. Camila’s hair was dark and loose, covering her ears, but she accessorized her look with rings.

Madelyn Cline

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Madelyn Cline, 29, looked breathtaking in a sultry ensemble. The actress wore a floor-length black gown with spaghetti straps and floral embellishments along the fabric. Her dress featured a plunging neckline that brought attention to her chest and shoulders.

Cline wore her hair in a sleek updo and wore understated dangling earrings. Her makeup was light, keeping in line with her lack of accessories to bring focus on her figure.

Greta Lee

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Greta Lee, 43, looked spectacular in a seductive strapless dress. The outfit was a powder-blue number with a thigh-high slit and a flowing turquoise panel at the back. Her left leg featured a crooked hem to bring focus to her exposed leg.

Lee paired her outfit with pointed white heels, a sparkling necklace, and similarly shiny earrings. The actress wore her hair in bangs with a straightened, pristine look, with one side parted to bring attention to her neckline.

Charlize Theron

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Charlize Theron, 51, instantly captured the attention with a shocking-green dress. The actress wore a halter-neck gown with shimmering detailing around the bodice and waist. Theron’s dress revealed her long legs with a flowing fringe.

The Oscar winner wore black textured heels to contrast her dress, along with dangling earrings and barely-there makeup. Her hair was styled in a loose updo with a raised hairline.

Zoe Saldaña

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Zoe Saldaña, 48, opted out of wearing a dress for the occasion. The Oscar winner instead went with a black suit, featuring an oversized blazer in a shirtless combo. Her jacket had a plunging neckline, with a sparkling silver necklace, bracelet, and rings.

Saldaña had her hair loosely by the side, leaving the shoulders exposed but the ears hidden. The actress had contrasting lapels on her blazer and wide-leg trousers.