Halle Berry Scores Major Legal Victory as Judge Makes A Decision in Custody Battle With Ex Olivier Martinez

The judge has reached a decision regarding a key part of the custody battle between actress Halle Berry and her ex, Oliver Martinez.

According to PEOPLE, the modified custody arrangement over the couple’s son Maceo will remain in place. However, Berry did score a major victory, as the judge tossed out Martinez’s request for a domestic violence restraining order for himself and their son.

This comes after Berry and Martinez have been in court since Monday, Oct. 19, attending hearings due to his restraining order request. After nearly two weeks of testimony, the request was denied, and the temporary restraining order has been removed.

The current custody agreement, which includes modified hours of visitation between Berry and Maceo, will remain until November, when they will return to court.

“We are extremely pleased that the Court has dissolved the TRO,” Marina Beck, attorney for Berry, said in a statement. “As we move forward, Halle is determined to continue to focus on the well-being and best interest of her family.”

Halle Berry’s Daughter Broke Her Silence In Defense Of Her Mother

Berry‘s 18-year-old daughter, Nahla, shared a written note that was filed in court where she praised her mother, standing up for her and denying that she has even been violent with her children.

Page Six obtained the declaration, in which she called Berry a “loving and devoted parent” who “can be strict when necessary.” She added that her mother has never done anything “remotely resembling” the allegations Martinez has brought against her. Nahla said her mother has “always made time for me and prioritized what was important to me,” further detailing that “she celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges, and is always there when we need her.”

“My mom is a loving and devoted parent. She can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful. At the same time, she is warm, supportive, and deeply involved in our lives. I never observed anything abusive about her parenting,” the statement continued.

Olivier Martinez Said His Son Wanted To Testify

Shortly before the hearing began, Martinez said that his son wanted to testify in court, adding that Maceo took a photo of the actress following the alleged physical altercation that occurred on Sept. 26. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Martinez said that his son had “previously made allegations about his mother getting physical with him but felt nobody took his complaints seriously.”

Martinez claims that his son wanted to speak directly with the judge to provide his opinion on his custody preferences, while also being able to explain what happened with his mother.

“He should have the opportunity to have his voice heard regarding what he experienced that night,” Martinez wrote in his declaration. “If he is prevented from addressing the Court regarding these allegations, I fear that he would be dissuaded from reporting problems or potential abuse in the future.”

A judge ruled that he could testify, but his testimony would be “limited to the request for an issuance of a restraining order.” He testified in a closed hearing earlier in October.

