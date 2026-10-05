Halle Berry Breaks Her Silence & Stands Up for Herself Amid Tense Situation With Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry has broken her silence to say that she would never mistreat her son, and declared she’s actually a victim in the current tense situation with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, that has triggered a custody dispute over their 12-year-old son.

Halle celebrated her 60th birthday in August, a few weeks before the recent tension with her ex began.

People says Halle filed papers asking the court to reinstate the former custody agreement that was in place after a judge recently granted a modified version of Olivier’s request for sole custody.

In her filings, Halle says she never harmed her son and complained that Olivier has shown “continued refusal” to accept her relationship with Van Hunt, her boyfriend of 6 years. “Sadly, the passage of time and Court orders have not improved or changed Olivier,” she wrote.

Halle and Olivier tied the knot back in 2013 in France.

Getty Halle Berry poses with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez in 2011.

When divorcing back in October 2015, the exes said in a joint statement to People, “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”

The pair has been scheduled to return to court on October 16 to evaluate custody arrangements.

Halle Berry Was Seen Shopping With Her Son & Boyfriend Van Hunt on Sunday

Halle and her musician boyfriend Van Hunt were spotted out shopping with her son Maceo and a few other children who looked to be around his same age on Sunday, October 4.

Maceo is Halle’s second child. She welcomed her older child, daughter Nahla, in 2008.

Halle & Van Hunt Did a Joint Interview Last Year

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Last year, Halle and Van sat down with Jenna Bush Hager for their first joint interview and talked about their love story.

Hunt walked out romantically carrying flowers for Halle and greeted her with a sweet kiss on the cheek. Halle shared, “We’ve been doing this for five years together. So this is like the longest relationship I’ve ever had,” before breaking into laughter.

The Oscar winner has been married a total of three times. She married her first husband, baseball player David Justice, back in 1993. The pair split in 1996 and finalized their divorce the next year.

Her next husband was R&B singer Eric Benet, whom she married in 2001 and separated from two years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2005, the same year she began dating model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she shares one daughter, 18-year-old Nahla.

Halle gushed over Van in the interview, “When you find your person, you find your person. And I now have found my person. Finally.”

Hunt revealed they met through text during COVID, after Hunt’s brother who was working for Halle’s menopause company Respin set them up after deciding they would be “perfect” for eachother.