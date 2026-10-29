Emma Roberts Wishes Her Iconic Aunt Julia a Happy 59th Birthday With Previously Unseen Snap of the Pair [PHOTO]

Beautiful actress Emma Roberts has wished her iconic Academy Award-winning aunt Julia Roberts a happy birthday.

Julia was born on October 28 in 1967 and turned 59 on Wednesday. Having starred in a plethora of classic movies, she has been nominated for four Oscars. She received Best Supporting Actress nominations for her performances in 1989’s “Steel Magnolias” and 2013’s “August: Osage County,” and a Best Actress nomination for 1990’s “Pretty Woman.” Her one win came when she walked away with the Best Actress gong for playing the eponymous character in 2000’s “Erin Brockovich.”

Talent runs in the family and Emma’s father, Eric Roberts, 70, is one of the most prolific actors in history (famously appearing in 74 movies in 2017 alone). His notable films include 1978’s “King of the Gypsies,” 1985’s “The Coca-Cola Kid,” 1994’s “The Specialist,” and 2008’s “The Dark Knight.” He received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his role in 1985’s “Runaway Train.”

The apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree and Emma has followed in their footsteps. Her credits include productions like 2011’s “Scream 4,” 2013’s “We’re the Millers,” 2024’s “Madame Web,” and the dark comedy slasher horror television series “Scream Queens.”

Clearly proud of her heritage, she took to social media to share her birthday tribute to the woman she calls Aunt Julia.

Emma Roberts Tells Aunt Julia Roberts, ‘I Love You Beyond’

Emma Roberts shared her birthday tribute to her aunt Julia Roberts with the 19.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

Tagging Julia, so her 14.2 million followers on the platform could see it, Emma’s post includes a single previously unseen photograph of the famous niece and aunt duo. They appear to be at a family event (likely a wedding) and are both smiling heartily while embracing. Both Emma and Julia look gorgeous in the snap.

The caption on Emma’s post reads, “happy birthday Aunt Julia 👑 i love you beyond!!”

If you’re curious, Emma and Julia have appeared in three mutual movies. They are 2001’s “America’s Sweethearts,” 2002’s “Grand Champion,” and 2010’s “Valentine’s Day.” It should be noted, however, that their screen time together has ranged from little to zero.

Fans and followers of Emma and Julia rushed to the comments section of Emma’s post to share their thoughts and send their own birthday wishes to Julia.

Instagram Users Love Emma’s Post & Wish Julia Happy Birthday

Getty Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts.

The comments section of Emma Roberts’ birthday tribute to her aunt Julia Roberts is teeming with messages from the pair’s fans and followers. They all love seeing the duo together and wish Julia many happy returns of their own.

Author Molly Jong-Fast wrote, “This is sooooooo cute.”

One follower commented, “So Cute 🥰💖 Happy Birthday Julia 💞🎂🌸🌼.”

Another follower posted, “Nothing like a warm aunt Julia hug happy birthday🥳.”

“This is the most cutest pic everrrr! I see cuteness runs in the family! Love you ladies! Super talented,” proclaimed somebody else.

Someone else stated, “You two are so beautiful, congratulations Julia! 💘💘”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Happy Birthday to the iconic Aunt Julia — two generations of beauty and talent in one frame!”

We’d like to send our heartfelt birthday wishes to the wonderful Julia Roberts as she turns 59. We hope she had the most amazing day celebrating with her nearest and dearest (including Emma!).

Filmography info for Emma Roberts, Julia Roberts, and Eric Roberts was courtesy of IMDb.