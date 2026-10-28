Beloved Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta Passes Away at 96 & Tributes Pour In

Dolores Huerta, a beloved civil rights activist who also co-founded the United Farm Workers union to improve working conditions, has passed away at the age of 96.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved mother, Dolores Huerta, has passed away today at the age of 96,” her family in a post on her Instagram, . “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for us, and we ask for privacy as we grieve this incredible loss to our family,” they added. “We know that many of you around the world share in our mourning, and we will be following up on plans to recognize and celebrate her incredible life and legacy.”

A spokesperson for the family told The New York Times that she died of cancer in her home in Bakersfield, California.

Tributes Pour In

Following news of Huerta’s passing, many paid tribute.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers wish to celebrate the life and legacy of groundbreaking labor activist and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta, who has passed away at age 96. We send our deepest condolences to her family, her colleagues, her friends and her legions of supporters and allies.” the Los Angeles Dodgers posted.

“Dolores Huerta was a hero of mine. When she co-founded the National Farm Workers Association in 1962, people thought Dolores was crazy. “How are you going to organize farm workers,” she remembered being asked. “They are poor, powerless immigrants.” But that’s exactly what she did, helping thousands of migrant laborers working in brutal conditions make their voices heard, and demand something better. Dolores spent the rest of her life fighting for marginalized communities, even as she herself faced sexism and abuse — including, as she revealed earlier this year, from Cesar Chavez and others within her own movement. She also came up with a pretty good slogan, “Si, se puede” — Yes, we can — that I too often get credit for. But as usual, Dolores got there first. Michelle and I are thinking of Dolores’s family, the people whose lives she changed, and everyone who drew inspiration from her example,” Former President Barack Obama wrote.

“Dolores Huerta was a pioneering labor leader and legendary civil rights activist. Amidst the struggle of the movement, her rallying cry, “Sí se puede,” was a call to stay in the fight. The work of Dolores Huerta and the United Farm Workers was a driving force for change across California and our country. Her brilliant organizing and fierce negotiating came to the national spotlight during the Delano Grape strike, and countless people benefited from her decades-long career. Thanks to her, immigrants and workers won better wages, working conditions, environmental protections, and voting rights. I was blessed to know Dolores for many years and proud to organize alongside my dear friend to champion working families and immigrant rights. I will always be grateful for her support and friendship. We will honor her legacy by continuing the fight for the dignity of every person. Doug and I send our love and prayers to the four generations of loving family she leaves behind, the community she built, and to the millions of people who have been touched by her work,” former Vice President Kamala Harris shared.

“It is a sad day because the world has lost the hardworking activist who helped launch the nation’s first enduring union for poor farmworkers, @DoloresHuerta. Devoted to advocating for a more equitable distribution of wealth in America, she worked tirelessly for disadvantaged farmworkers. Ilana and I had the honor of knowing Dolores. She was charming, fiery, and and an instrumental part of so many people’s lives, often working under the radar without little credit given for her efforts. We will remember her fondly, and her message of “Sí, se puede!” (Yes, we can!) will live on. Sending our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” tennis legend Billie Jean King expressed.

Dolores Huerta’s Legacy

Huerta leaves behind an incredible and inspiring legacy, having fought for generations against labor injustices and political, racial, and gender inequalities. Specifically, she stood up for voting rights, immigrant rights, environmental justice, LGBTQ equality, and many other issues.

She was arrested 25 times throughout her life, most recently being arrested in 2019 at the age of 89 for participating in a union protest for better pay for home health care workers.

In 1933, she was the first Latina inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2012.

