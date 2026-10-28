Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Emotional ‘Hunger Games’ Reunion With Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence is looking back on her return to “The Hunger Games” franchise, and reuniting with her former co-stars brought back plenty of memories.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Lawrence reflected on her experience playing Katniss Everdeen and shared how meaningful it felt to work alongside Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson again.

The actress revealed that returning to the familiar set brought an unexpected wave of emotions, particularly because several longtime collaborators were involved.

“Oh my unbelievable. It was so crazy,” Lawrence said while discussing the reunion.

Jennifer Lawrence Shares Emotional Reunion With Josh Hutcherson

Lawrence explained that returning to “The Hunger Games” felt special because she recognized many of the people who helped bring the original films to life.

“It was the same crew. It was the same camera guys,” she recalled.

She also reunited with Hutcherson, who played Peeta Mellark, and Harrelson, who portrayed Haymitch Abernathy.

Lawrence described her excitement about seeing Hutcherson again, explaining that the two remained close throughout their time together.

“Josh and I like didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other,” she shared.

The actress called the experience beautiful and expressed enthusiasm about revisiting the franchise.

Harrelson also contributed to the familiar atmosphere with his signature sense of humor.

Lawrence joked that he entered her hotel room through a window rather than using the door.

The unexpected moment reminded her of the playful relationships the cast developed while filming the original movies.

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at “The Hunger Games” premiere.

Jennifer Lawrence Remembers Her First ‘Hunger Games’ Audition

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence revisited the audition that helped launch one of the defining roles of her career.

She recalled stopping to purchase candy before meeting director Gary Ross at his home.

The audition took place in an office above Ross’ garage, where Lawrence delivered a performance that left the filmmaker emotional.

“He cried in my audition,” Lawrence recalled.

She remembered thinking that his reaction might be an encouraging sign.

However, the actress admitted she did not immediately assume she would receive the role.

Lawrence also reflected on the preparation required before stepping onto the set as Katniss.

She spent months completing physical training, including archery and stunt work, which helped her feel confident when filming began.

ESPYS Elizabeth Banks (L), Liam Hemsworth (2nd L) Jennifer Lawrence (C) and director Francis Lawrence (2nd R) and Phillip Seymour Hoffman (R) arrive at a special screening of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” November 20, 2013 in New York. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence Reflects on How Katniss Changed Her Career

Although Lawrence ultimately embraced the opportunity, she acknowledged that joining such a major franchise initially required careful consideration.

At 20, she wondered how the attention surrounding “The Hunger Games” might affect her career and personal life.

The actress explained that she had always wanted to become a mother and considered how a blockbuster franchise could change her future.

After taking several days to think about the offer, Lawrence accepted the role and committed herself to preparing for the production.

Years later, her return to the franchise gave her an opportunity to reconnect with the cast and crew who helped shape an important chapter of her career.