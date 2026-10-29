Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor Makes Ultra-Rare Public Appearance

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s son, Connor Cruise, made a rare public appearance at the 2026 World Series and shared a glimpse of his outing with friends on social media.

In Instagram stories reviewed by EntertainmentNow, Connor, 31, shared a selfie with friends while attending Game 4 of the 2026 World Series in Florida, where he watched the Tampa Bay Rays defeat the Milwaukee Brewers.

The outing offered another look at the famously private celebrity son, who has largely stayed out of the public eye despite having two of Hollywood’s biggest stars as parents.

Although Connor rarely discusses his famous family publicly, his latest World Series appearance gave fans another glimpse into the life he’s built in Florida.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor Makes Rare Appearance

E! News reported on Thursday, October 29, that Connor attended the game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, October 27. The Rays pulled off a dramatic 4-3, 12-inning win after falling behind three games to none in the series, per CBS News. Connor celebrated the victory by posting a photograph with friends on Instagram.

“You gotta believe!” he captioned the picture. He also shared behind-the-plate game footage on his Instagram Stories.

The celebration was short-lived for Rays fans. The following night, Milwaukee defeated Tampa Bay 4-1 to win the World Series.

Connor Cruise Leads a Private Life Away From Hollywood

Unlike his famous parents, Connor has largely stayed out of the entertainment spotlight. The Florida resident occasionally shares updates about his interests, including deep-sea fishing, golf, and spending time with friends.

He has also worked as a DJ and pursued other interests outside acting.

His older sister, Isabella Cruise, has similarly maintained a low profile, pursuing a career in art and design.

Isabella, 33, lives in England with her husband, Max Parker, whom she married in 2015.

The siblings were adopted by Tom and Nicole during their marriage.

Tom Cruise Has Made Rare Public Appearances With His Son

Connor has occasionally accompanied his father to sporting events and other public outings.

In June 2024, he was photographed with Tom after the “Mission: Impossible” actor arrived by helicopter in central London, E! News had reported at the time.

The pair were also seen together at a Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game, where Isabella joined them, per People.

Tom, 64, shares another daughter, Suri Noelle, with his former wife Katie Holmes.

Suri, 20, has largely grown up away from her father’s public life.

Meanwhile, Connor and Isabella have occasionally been photographed supporting Tom over the years.

Nicole Kidman Has Spoken About Her Relationship With Connor and Isabella

Nicole, 59, has long preferred to keep details of her relationship with her two eldest children private.

In a 2018 interview with Australia’s Who magazine, the Oscar-winning actress discussed Connor and Isabella’s decision to follow Scientology, the religion their father practices.

“They are adults,” she said. “They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Nicole also emphasized the importance of maintaining her children’s privacy and offering unconditional love.

The “Big Little Lies” actress and Tom married in 1990 after meeting while working on “Days of Thunder.” Their divorce was finalized in 2001.

Nicole later welcomed daughters Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15, with her former husband, country singer Keith Urban.