Hugh Hefner’s Widow Reveals Nickname for Hollywood Veteran Jack Nicholson’s Visits at the Playboy Mansion

Jack Nicholson is a Hollywood legend with memorable roles in “As Good as It Gets,” “The Shining,” “The Departed,” and “Easy Rider.” However, on Wednesday, October 28, his name came up in an unrelated context when Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Hefner, discussed the actor’s frequent visits to the Playboy Mansion.

Crystal Hefner Recalls the Celebrities Present at the Playboy Mansion

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The Playboy Mansion was Hefner’s notorious home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, and a frequent party spot. “One thing that mattered most to Hef was fame,” Crystal said during an appearance on the “After the Mansion” show. “Any celebrity was treated extremely well when they visited. He would have Bill Maher come for chats, hang with Barry Gordy of Motown Records, and then you would see plenty of other people there.” She then listed some of them: NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin and the original Catwoman, Julie Newmar.

She continued, “I always liked the non-womanizer celebrities. They always felt more safe. Sadly, the womanizer ones frequented the house most often. I will get into their names at a later date. I think a lot of celebrities came just because they were curious, and others used it as their personal country club. They used to call it Jack Nicholson’s drive-thru at one point because he would drive up, grab food or whatever else he did there, and leave.”

Crystal said many people wanted to “spend time there to see what new, fresh women would be coming in to shoot.”

Jack Nicholson’s Daughter Lorraine Grew Up at the Playboy Mansion

Nicholson’s daughter, Lorraine Nicholson, whom he shares with actress Rebecca Broussard, recalled spending a lot of time at the Playboy Mansion as a child and growing up alongside Hefner’s sons.

In a profile for Vanity Fair in February 2024, Lorraine shared a glimpse into her childhood, calling Hefner’s sons Marston and Cooper her “best friends.”

“I never went to summer camp. I never had an after-school activity. From the year I was born, 1990, until I was about 11, I went to the Playboy Mansion, because that’s where my friends were,” she wrote. “There were the kids—like curly-haired Taylor, whose parents actually met at the Midsummer Night’s Dream party. There were the girls—more Playmates past, present, and future—and of course, the men. Only half my friends there were actually children, but that didn’t matter.”

Lorraine said she was at the mansion before her younger brother Ray Nicholson was born. “Marston and I were born a week apart. When I’d celebrate my birthday at the Mansion, Marston would cry if he didn’t receive presents too,” she recalled. “Reminiscing with my mother, Rebecca Broussard, for this piece, she told me she thought it was just ‘adorable’ that Marston, Cooper, Ray, and I were so close in age.”

Lorraine’s nanny, Cis, had previously worked as Hefner’s social secretary, who took her to the Playboy Mansion, not her father. Lorraine wrote that she can “venture with confidence that I spent more time there than my father ever did.”