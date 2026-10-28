Beloved Movie & Television Director Passes at 88 — Tributes Pour In

A talented television and movie director who worked with the likes of Peter O’Toole, George C. Scott, and Gary Oldman has passed away at the age of 88.

Per a family statement via The Hollywood Reporter, Hungarian-British director Peter Medak died in Los Angeles, where he resided, on Tuesday, October 27. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed at this point.

Born in Budapest, Hungary (then part of the Warsaw Bloc), on December 23, 1937, Medak fled to England at the age of 18 during the bloody uprising against the Soviet regime. He began his career in film with the Associated British Picture Corporation in Borehamwood, starting as an assistant and working his way up.

He directed his first television episode (an episode of crime drama series “Court Martial”) in 1965 and his first movie (the drama “Negatives”) in 1968. The rest, as they say, is history, and he went on to forge a glittering career.

Peter Medak’s Filmography Is Extensive

Getty Peter Medak (C) in 2013.

The brilliant Peter Medak’s filmography is as impressive as it is extensive. He amassed countless notable credits on both the big and small screens.

Movies he directed included the aforementioned “Negatives” (with Glenda Jackson), 1972’s “The Ruling Class” (with the aforementioned Peter O’Toole), 1980’s “The Changeling” (with the aforementioned George C. Scott), 1981’s “Zorro, The Gay Blade” (with George Hamilton), 1986’s “The Men’s Club” (with Harvey Keitel), 1990’s “The Krays” (with the Kemp brothers), 1991’s “Let Him Have It” (with Christopher Eccleston), 1993’s “Romeo Is Bleeding” (with the aforementioned Gary Oldman), 1994’s “Pontiac Moon” (with Ted Danson), and 1998’s “Species II” (with Michael Madsen).

On television, he directed episodes of shows like “Hart to Hart,” “Faerie Tale Theatre,” “The Twilight Zone,” “The Wire,” “Carnivàle,” “House,” “Masters of Horror,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Hannibal.”

When the news of Medak’s passing broke, tributes to the director began to pour in online.

Tributes Poured In for Medak

Social media is now awash with tributes to Peter Medak following the sad news of his passing.

Veteran actor Malcolm McDowell was among the very first to pay his respects to Medak on social. His post includes a picture of the two men together.

McDowell’s caption on his post reads, “One of my oldest and dearest friends, Peter Medak, has left us. He cast me in FIGURES IN A LANDSCAPE at the beginning of my career. He was a lovely director. The Krays, The Ruling Class, The Changeling, Romeo is Bleeding. We remained life long friends. I loved him very much. RIP 💔🕊️.”

A comment on McDowell’s post reads, “A great director indeed, hugely talented and – considering his range – immensely versatile.”

Someone else commented, “An amazing director. The Changeling is one of my favorites. Im so sorry for your loss.”

Another Instagram user commented, “A great director, his film The Ruling Class should be shown on BBC after the royal speech every year! RIP.”

On X, somebody else wrote, “RIP Peter Medak – for me, The Krays is one of the greatest British crime films. Absolutely superb. The Ruling Class and Romeo Is Bleeding too. Bravo and RIP Sir.”

Finally, a Spanish X user said, “Peter Medak, gracias por tanto. Descanse en paz…” which translates as, “Peter Medak, thank you for so much. Rest in peace…”

RIP Peter Medak

The Hollywood Reporter says Medak is survived by his children, Christopher, Joshua, Karen and Cornelia, and his grandchildren, Sacha, Marlowe, Ryden, Oliver and Anders.

He was married three times; to Catherine Marie La Kermance from 1963 until she took her own life in 1972; to English actress Carolyn Seymour from 1973 until their 1984 divorce; and to opera singer Julia Migenes from 1988 until their 2003 divorce.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Peter Medak at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.

Peter Medak’s filmography and some personal info were courtesy of IMDb.