William Shatner, 95, Pays Emotional Tribute to Walter Koenig as ‘Star Trek’ Loses Another Legend

After six decades of “Star Trek” history, William Shatner is saying goodbye to another former shipmate. The actor, 95, paid tribute to Walter Koenig, remembering how the man behind Ensign Pavel Chekov made fans feel welcome long after the original series ended.

The loss leaves just two surviving members of the original show’s seven principal cast members.

William Shatner Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Walter Koenig

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Walter Koenig’s passing,” the “Star Trek” actor wrote on Instagram.

Shatner played Captain James T. Kirk alongside Koenig, who joined the science-fiction series during its second season in 1967. The two later reunited for the franchise’s feature films.

Although they were not particularly close outside work, Shatner said he admired his costar’s dedication to the people who made “Star Trek” a lasting success. “At conventions, Walter was rarely content to remain behind a signing table. He preferred to be among the people who had kept Star Trek alive for so many decades,” he said.

Shatner’s tribute acknowledged that Koenig’s influence extended far beyond his time aboard the Enterprise. “My condolences to his family, his friends, and the countless fans whose lives he touched,” Shatner concluded.

Walter Koenig Died at 90 Surrounded by Family

Koenig died Sunday, October 25, at his home in North Hollywood, California, surrounded by his daughter and niece, as reported by the LA Times.

The actor portrayed the Enterprise’s Russian navigator in 36 episodes of the original series, which aired until 1969. He later reprised Chekov in seven “Star Trek” films, beginning with “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” in 1979 and ending with “Star Trek Generations” in 1994, per People.

Outside the franchise, he played Alfred Bester on “Babylon 5,” wrote for television and taught acting, according to IMDB.

He also regularly attended fan conventions, something Shatner specifically remembered in his tribute.

George Takei Remembers a Friendship Spanning Nearly 60 Years

Getty Actors Walter Koenig (L) and George Takei

George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu, also shared a deeply personal farewell.

Takei, 89, said his friendship with Koenig began on the Enterprise bridge and continued long after the original series ended.

“My heart is heavy. Walter Koenig, our Ensign Pavel Chekov, passed away early today. Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades. When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man. Just last month, on September 14, he turned 90, on the same day Brad and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. I will always treasure that he and I shared that date.”, Takei wrote on Facebook.

Getty George Takei As Sulu (L) And Walter Koenig As Chekov (R) In The Television Series Star Trek

“Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend,” he added.

Their friendship was close enough that Koenig served as best man when Takei married Brad Altman in 2008.

In his message, Takei thanked fans for supporting his longtime friend and wished him peace.

Only Two Original ‘Star Trek’ Cast Members Remain

With Koenig’s passing, Shatner and Takei are the only surviving members of the original show’s principal cast.

Leonard Nimoy, who portrayed Spock, died in 2015. Nichelle Nichols, beloved for playing Uhura, died in 2022.

Getty Actors George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and Walter Koenig with the 25th Anniversary Reunion for Star Trek 2 The Wrath of Khan

James Doohan, who played Scotty, died in 2005, while DeForest Kelley, known as Dr. Leonard McCoy, died in 1999.

The original “Star Trek” aired for only three seasons, but its cast remained closely associated with the franchise for decades.