Noah Wyle Named Sexiest Man Alive 2026: ‘The Pitt’ Star Reveals His Wife’s Hilarious Reaction

Noah Wyle is officially People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026, and even the Hollywood heartthrob couldn’t believe the news.

The 55-year-old actor, best known for his roles in “ER” and “The Pitt,” has earned one of Hollywood’s most recognizable titles, marking another exciting milestone in his career.

But while fans may celebrate Wyle’s leading-man looks, the actor revealed that his wife, Sara Wyle, played an important role in convincing him he deserved the honor.

In an exclusive interview with People, Wyle admitted that his first reaction was disbelief.

“I thought that sounded like a prank,” Wyle told the magazine. “Just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me.”

Noah Wyle’s Wife Had the Perfect Reaction to His Sexiest Man Alive Title

Although Wyle initially questioned whether he deserved the recognition, Sara offered a different perspective.

The actor explained that his wife appreciates the qualities he brings to their marriage and family.

“She thinks I’m a good guy and that the kind of person that I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting,” Wyle said.

Her encouragement ultimately helped him accept the title.

Wyle also joked that Sara appreciated how the recognition reflected her own judgment.

“She was very pleased that this reflects well on her taste,” he added.

Sara joined Wyle during his People photo shoot at a Malibu estate in August, arriving with their daughter Frances, 11, and the family’s chocolate Labrador, Lily.

During the shoot, Wyle demonstrated some of his household routines, including preparing eggs, cleaning the kitchen and folding laundry.

Sara confirmed that those activities are part of his everyday life.

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‘The Pitt’ Star Shares His Secret to a Happy Marriage

Wyle offered additional insight into his relationship with Sara, including the thoughtful gestures he made when they first started dating.

Because he had two children from a previous marriage, the couple could not always spend time together.

Wyle said he created personalized gifts filled with photographs, drawings, poems and memories from their dates.

The actor also emphasized the importance of humor in maintaining a strong relationship.

“Humor is big because things can get hard,” he explained. “If you can crack a smile, I think you have a pretty good chance.”

When discussing his household responsibilities, Wyle proudly identified himself as the family’s primary dishwasher.

“I am the dish maven. The sink is my domain,” he said.

He even encouraged other men to embrace dishwashing, describing the activity as therapeutic.

Noah Wyle Celebrates a Career Comeback and a New Hollywood Title

Wyle’s latest recognition arrives during a successful chapter of his career.

After becoming a household name through “ER,” the actor returned to medical television with HBO Max’s “The Pitt.”

He described the show’s success as a second major breakthrough in his professional life.

Still, Wyle emphasized that family remains his greatest priority.

The father of three recalled how becoming a parent changed his perspective on work and eventually influenced his decision to leave “ER.”

Looking back on his life today, Wyle expressed gratitude for his wife, children, parents and colleagues.

For People’s newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive, the recognition celebrates not only his Hollywood success but also the personal life he values most.