Elizabeth Hurley Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley is sharing new details about her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus, including what makes their romance work and their plans for the future.

The 61-year-old actress opened up about dating the 65-year-old country singer during the Oct. 23 episode of the “Off Air with Jane and Fi” podcast, revealing that having grown children has made their relationship easier.

Hurley explained that she and Cyrus are enjoying life as empty nesters, which has allowed them to spend more time together without juggling the responsibilities of raising young children.

“It works very well, I think,” Hurley said.

She compared her current relationship to her previous romance with Australian cricket player Shane Warne, who had three children around the same age as her son, Damian.

At the time, the couple had to balance school schedules, holidays and other parenting responsibilities.

“And now Billy and I are empty nesters and all our children are independent,” Hurley explained. “Damian is the youngest of all of them and it’s very different. It’s more grown up and it’s easier.”

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Have Plans to Live Together

Hurley shares her 24-year-old son, Damian, with the late businessman Steve Bing. Cyrus has five children with his former wife, Tish Cyrus, including singers Miley and Noah Cyrus.

Although Hurley enjoys having more freedom now that her son is an adult, she admitted that she sometimes misses being a hands-on mother.

“I don’t miss the school runs, I don’t miss running around the house screaming because I can’t find a tennis racket, but you do sort of miss, I suppose, being so hands-on,” she said.

The actress also revealed that she and Cyrus are planning to live together in Los Angeles.

She hopes the singer will continue spending time at her home in the English countryside, where he has become comfortable during their visits.

“I think he really loves it,” Hurley said, adding that Cyrus spent much of last summer visiting England.

The couple also shares a love for the outdoors.

In a June interview with PEOPLE, Hurley explained that they split their time between Cyrus’ Tennessee farm and her home in England, where they enjoy gardening, music and watching birds.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Spark Engagement Rumors

Hurley and Cyrus first met while filming the 2022 holiday movie “Christmas in Paradise” on the Caribbean island of Nevis.

According to Cosmopolitan, the two initially lost touch before Hurley reached out to Cyrus during a difficult period in his life.

Their friendship eventually turned romantic, and they went public with their relationship on Easter Sunday in April 2025 by sharing a photo of themselves kissing.

Since then, the couple has attended several public events together and shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

More recently, Hurley sparked engagement speculation after posting photos on Oct. 12 showing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand.

Cyrus added to the rumors days later with an Instagram post that included a diamond ring emoji and a reference to something having a ring to it.

Cosmopolitan reported that a source told Page Six the couple was engaged. However, neither Hurley nor Cyrus has publicly confirmed the news.

Despite the speculation, Hurley has continued speaking positively about their relationship and the similarities they share.

During an October appearance on the “SheerLuxe” podcast, she even joked about how much they resemble each other.

“We have the same hair. Identical hair. Apart from his beard, we’re actually like twins,” Hurley said.