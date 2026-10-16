Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Are Engaged: Report

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are reportedly ready to take their romance to the next level after more than a year together. Page Six reported Friday, October 16, that the country singer proposed to the British actress and she said yes. The report follows several days of social media clues that quickly had fans wondering whether an engagement announcement was coming.

While the report claims the couple is engaged, it hasn’t made public details about the proposal, including when and where it happened.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Sparked Engagement Buzz

Elizabeth, 61, first set off speculation Monday, October 12, when she shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of “The ‘Burbs.”

One detail immediately stood out. The “Austin Powers” actress appeared to be wearing a large diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand.

Billy Ray, 65, added another clue Thursday, October 15. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer shared an Instagram post featuring Mark Collie’s song “Something with a Ring to It” and included a diamond ring emoji.

He also wrote, “Kinda has a ring to it.”

Elizabeth’s son, Damian Hurley, joined the conversation by responding to the post with a celebratory emoji.

How Did Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Meet?

Getty Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus

The pair’s romance may have surprised some fans, but their connection goes back several years.

According to Fox News, Billy Ray and Elizabeth first met while working on the 2022 holiday movie “Christmas in Paradise.” They didn’t begin a public romance then and went roughly two years without speaking.

They eventually reconnected, and their friendship grew into something more.

They made their relationship official on Instagram on Easter Sunday in April 2025, sharing a photo of Billy Ray kissing Elizabeth on the cheek.

Since then, the couple has made public appearances together and regularly shared glimpses of their relationship online.

Elizabeth Hurley Opened Up About Their Unexpected Romance

Despite coming from very different corners of the entertainment world, Elizabeth has said they have more in common than people might expect.

The actress has spoken about their shared love of country living, nature and quieter time away from the spotlight. Both have also spent decades navigating fame and the demands of careers that require extensive travel.

Their relationship continued to grow over the following year, with the couple dividing their time between the United States and England.

The reported engagement comes shortly after Elizabeth began work on the second season of “The ‘Burbs.”

Will Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Get Married Soon?

So far, no wedding date has been reported.

If Billy Ray and Elizabeth make it down the aisle, it would mark the country star’s fourth marriage and the actress’ second.

Billy Ray previously married Cindy Smith, Tish Cyrus, and Fire Rose. His 28-year marriage to Tish ended before he married Fire Rose, and that marriage ended in 2024.

Elizabeth was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar. She was also later engaged to the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

For now, the couple has not shared any wedding plans or additional details about the reported engagement.