Romeo Beckham Shares Kiss With Male Co-Star in Steamy Trailer for ‘Forty Love’ & Fans React [WATCH]

The second son of Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham will make his acting debut in the upcoming French romantic sports drama movie “Forty Love” — and the trailer shows it’s going to be a steamy big screen affair.

Model, former footballer, and now actor Romeo Beckham, 24, will star alongside the likes of Catherine Deneuve, Guillaume Canet, Benjamin Voisin, Paul Kircher, Vincent Lacoste, Shane Woodward, and Rianne van Rompaey in writer-director Pierre-Ange Carlotti’s new film.

Carlotti is an acclaimed fashion photographer and “Forty Love” will be his directorial debut. He co-wrote the screenplay with Gaëlle Macé.

Per IMDb, the movie’s synopsis is as follows: “A drama set in professional tennis, exploring the balance between ambition, performance, and intimacy on the French Riviera.”

It will get a theatrical release in France on November 25, 2026, and the first trailer landed on Thursday, October 15.

Romeo Beckham Holds His Own in the ‘Forty Love’ Trailer

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The new trailer for “Forty Love” is 97 seconds long and gives a good insight into Romeo Beckham’s acting abilities — and it’s fair to say the debutant holds his own amongst his more experience co-stars.

Most notably, in one scene, Beckham’s character and the fellow tennis player character played by Paul Kircher share a passionate kiss, hinting at the relationship between them in the film.

In one verbal exchange between the two, Beckham’s character declares: “It’s not my fault if you’re [expletive] in love with me!” He then warns his court rival-turned-love interest to “Sleep with your eyes open, I’m coming for you.”

As well as the steaminess, there also appears to be a dark side to the movie. In one sequence, Beckham’s character is dragged unconscious into a hotel room by Kircher’s character and the French actor’s character says, “I think I killed him!”

There’s also one very quick glimpse of a bloody scene in which Kircher’s character straddles Beckham’s character, who again appears unconscious, with both men covered in blood, while Kircher’s character appears to be devouring a piece of flesh or an organ.

Needless to say, it all looks very intriguing. Movie fans had much to say about it in the trailer’s comments section on YouTube.

Fans Are Excited for the Movie & to See Beckham’s Performance

Getty Romeo Beckham.

The comments section of the “Forty Love” trailer is teeming with messages from movie fans who can’t wait to see it and who are excited about Romeo Beckham’s acting debut.

One YouTube user commented, “its giving Heated Rivaly meets Challengers meets Saltburn and im SO HERE FOR IT.”

Another user wrote, “ROMEO!!!! Finally. I’ve been waiting for this trailer since last summer.”

Someone else said, “Oh boy, we cannot wait !!!”

“Oh I will be watching😝,” proclaimed another individual.

Somebody else curiously asked, “As a tennis fan and cinephile, I’m SO SAT! When is the U.S. release?”

Last but not least, one person simply posted, “wow wow.”

With just over one month until “Forty Love’s” French release, it shouldn’t be too long before audiences worldwide get to see it. We absolutely can’t wait.