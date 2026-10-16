‘Hunger Games’ Star Makes Vulnerable Video About Failing Career & Receives Outpouring of Support

Leven Rambin has appeared in several high-profile projects, including “The Hunger Games,” “Chasing Mavericks,” “Fire Country,” and “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters,” as well as the upcoming project, “Panic Button.” But on Tuesday, October 13, she made a vulnerable admission about her career and said she feels a “profound sadness.”

Leven Rambin Addresses Her Career & Expectations

In Rambin’s TikTok video, she referred to herself as a “sad failed actor.” In the post, she faced the camera and informed fans of how she feels. “I do have a profound sadness that this dream that I had as a little girl, I outgrew or just didn’t work out or is fading away,” she said. “All of the sass and frustration masks a deep grief that it’s just not what I thought it was going to be at this point as a child with the dream, and you have to reevaluate your life at a certain point and be willing to let go of things.”

Rambin continued, saying it was “hard to face that” and “very scary.” She added, “But ultimately I decided the grief is worth it because the constant grief of feeling undervalued, unwanted, unchosen and scared is more harmful.” She gives a weak laugh at the end of the video.

The post has been flooded with supportive messages from fans, eager to share their thoughts and offer Rambin words of encouragement. “For what it’s worth, I immediately recognized you from multiple things,” a comment reads.

“There’s no way the unknown actors waiting tables and tending bar as they hope for their big break would look at your list of credits and think you’ve failed at anything,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “id much rather fail miserably then be too scared to have ever tried at all ik little me would be so proud that i even kept up with it to begin with,” and “This is so real for anyone who’s poured themselves into a career that just doesn’t fit them anymore. It really sucks.”

Leven Rambin’s Career Highs & Lows

In an interview with Los Angeles Magazine, published on October 16, Rambin spoke about her career. She shared that she feels immense gratitude for what she’s accomplished since getting her break at 14 in the soap opera “All My Children.” But she is also questioning if it was all worth it.

“I’m really grateful to have experienced a plethora of highs and lows in this industry,” she said. “When I was 21, I was all up for it, and I did it. Now, I don’t know if the juice is worth the squeeze?” She has left Los Angeles and made a home for herself in Texas. She spoke about her move, saying, “I do feel disconnected from the industry, and that’s a good thing for me right now. I wanted to get away from it and think clearly and see what I truly wanted with my life.”

Yet despite the sadness she feels, Rambin views her experiences positively. “I wouldn’t change anything,” she said. “Was there a glory day? Yes. Is there a glory day ahead potentially? Of course. I mean, that’s the nature of life itself.”